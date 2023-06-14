Aston Villa are reportedly interested in securing a second Premier League free-agent this summer, after striking an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

Unai Emery is set to have a busy transfer window, especially if joined by Sevilla sporting director Monchi, as the Spaniard is speculated to be Birmingham-bound to join forces with the Villa boss on the business from at Villa Park.

The club have been linked with a host of star talent already, however the latest name is a figure the Villans should look to avoid.

What’s the latest on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Aston Villa?

As reported by Football Insider this week, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could join Aston Villa this summer as a free agent.

The 29-year-old failed to strike a new deal with the Merseyside club, and will leave due to the expiration of his contract.

The report claims that Villa are in ‘advanced talks’ to capture the Englishman’s signature, who currently earns around £125k-per-week at Anfield.

Would Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Across 235 Premier League appearances, the Portsmouth-born player has contributed to just 20 goals and 24 assists, having represented both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The winger-turned-central midfielder has been a part of two hugely influential clubs in England, yet has failed to impose himself in the final third despite the quality around him.

While his disappointing numbers have been attributable to his injury woes, his periods of absence make him a player that should be steered clear of as Emery bids to take his squad to the next level.

Once branded as “awful” by Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, the player has faced numerous spells of criticism, including that of Premier League legend Thierry Henry claiming that despite watching the player for a "very long time" he remained unsure what the attacker was actually "good at", via The Guardian.

When analysing his injury data via Transfermarkt, the Englishman has missed over 1000 days due to injury, equating to over three full years, since 2012.

It’s unfair to scrutinise a player’s inability to remain fit, however, the 29-year-old dud has simply failed to perform when given the chance, as highlighted by the attack-minded ace being yet to score over five goals in a Premier League season since his debut in 2012.

If the Spaniard is aiming to equip his squad with quality to compete in Europe and push up the league table, the club should avoid signing an underperforming player with higher-than-average wage demands.

It’s difficult to consider where the out-of-contract player would fit into Emery’s systems, with him not performing in the calibre to compete with the likes of John McGinn who has been a revelation in the manager’s regime.

Having secured Tielemans to play in the Englishman’s favoured position, the Villans should swerve the idea of signing the midfielder where they could instead recruit to significantly improve the squad.