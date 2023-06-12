Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery enjoyed a terrific first season in charge of the Premier League side by finishing seventh in the league.

The Spanish boss has led the club back to Europe as they are now set to compete in the Europa Conference League, which was won by fellow English side West Ham United in 22/23, next term.

The lure of European football could allow the Villans manager to tempt more players into joining the side this summer than he would have been able to otherwise, as there will now be more game time on offer and the chance to shine in a continental tournament.

One player who could be swayed by this is Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre, who has been touted as a possible target for Emery ahead of 2023/24.

What is Pablo Torre's style of play?

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been described as a "roaming playmaker" with the ability to play killer passes in the final third by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As a result, he could be a dream heir to current Villa magician Emiliano Buendia, who just enjoyed a solid campaign in the Premier League with the club.

The ex-Norwich man scored five goals and created eight 'big chances' for his teammates in 38 appearances as he showcased his ability to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Villa's number ten, who scored 15 goals and assisted 16 in the 2020/21 Championship campaign with the Canaries, is a creative ace who has the quality to finish off chances as well as being able to create them and Torre could fulfil a similar role in the side moving forward.

The Barcelona gem only played 13 times for the Spanish giants in 22/23 - recording one Champions League goal - and was not able to showcase the best of his talents, which he was able to do during his time with Racing Santander.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Torre racked up ten goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions whilst playing senior football week-in-week-out as a teenager, albeit in the second division of Spanish football.

These statistics suggest that the wizard, who was also described as "amazing" and a "wonderkid" by Kulig, has the potential to be a number ten who can provide goals and assists in equal measure.

At the age of 20, Torre could come in as a rotation option to start with, as the Europa Conference League will provide him with matches to make an impact in, and be a player who Emery works with over time to develop him into the dream heir to Buendia's position as the starting attacking midfielder in the future.