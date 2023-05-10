Aston Villa have had a season to remember in the Premier League, turning their fortunes around to go from relegation candidates to European dreamers in just over half a season.

The Villans are on track to record their highest league finish since 2009/10, where Martin O’Neill’s squad finished 6th. Currently sat in 8th with three games to go, European football is also still a possibility in a thrilling way to end a year of ups and downs.

Unai Emery is the man to thank for Villa’s switch in form and performance; since arriving the Spaniard has revolutionised things in attack and defence, bringing many joyous results to Villa Park in such a short space of time.

Securing the defence was a huge task on his arrival, which is something the 51-year-old has improved, however his plans are to take the squad a step higher through the summer transfer window.

News from Spain has revealed that the four-time Europa League-winning coach has plans for a reunion in the Midlands, with his former Villareal scholar dubbed as "amazing" by the Villa boss.

What’s the latest on Pau Torres to Aston Villa?

Speculation regarding Villa’s reported interest in centre-back Pau Torres first came back in November when Emery made the switch from Villareal to Villa Park.

Spanish news outlet La Razon speculated that the young defender was one of the players the Villans boss would like to take with him to the Midlands.

News regarding the highly-rated defender’s link to Villa has resurfaced this week, with Italian journalist Marco Conterio tweeting the Premier League club’s interest in the defender rivalling that from Serie A.

He said: "Not only the Italians: on Pau Torres of Villarreal, which the Yellow Submarine values at over €30m, there is Unai Emery's Aston Villa."

The 26-year-old reportedly has a £55m release clause with Villareal, with his contract due to expire next summer.

What could Pau Torres bring to Aston Villa?

Speaking to football.london back in 2021, Emery said he had “never seen a centre-back like Pau Torres” praising the “top” player that he had unearthed at Villarreal.

Averaging a Sofascore match rating in La Liga this season of 7.07, the centre-back would be an exciting prospect for Villa to bring in this summer. The numbers don't lie when it comes to the defender, who averages a whopping 4.2 clearances per game and has kept nine clean sheets this campaign.

The potential signing could ignite a Spanish link-up in a huge defensive upgrade, following Alex Moreno's transfer from La Liga in January. The two defenders are strong in their defensive duties, but also extremely efficient when it comes to being on the ball and passing to transition to attack.

The Villa full-back averages 6.33 progressive passes received per 90 minutes, attributable to the strengths of Torres playing central who ranks in the top 5% for progressive passes in Europe's top five leagues, playing an average of 5.70 per 90.

The attributes of the two players could combine to make something special in Emery's progressive system, and the "extraordinary talent" - as dubbed by his former coach Javi Calleja - could provide a further defensive upgrade from La Liga to Villa Park to cement the Spanish coach's plans to take the club to the top.

Indeed, Moreno has been a particularly good signing since arriving in January, with his lung-busting runs from defence resulting in three assists. His licence to get forward would surely only increase with a player as good as Torres behind him too.

Only time will tell if the Spaniard can make the deal happen, but there is no doubt that the potential signing would be a positive one for the Villans.