Aston Villa reportedly remain in the race to sign one of Unai Emery’s former players in the chase for a La Liga gem.

With Monchi recruited as resident of football operations, the Spanish duo could present Villa Park with a marquee signing in his first bit of business at the club.

What’s the latest on Pau Torres to Aston Villa?

The saga surrounding Villarreal defender Pau Torres’ potential move to Aston Villa has been ongoing since January, with news coming this week confirming the club's desire to sign the Spaniard remains.

Reported by 90min in the winter transfer window, Torres was mentioned as a name that was on Emery’s radar to bring to Villa Park following his decision to trade La Liga for the Premier League at the start of last season.

This week, Fabrizio Romano stated on his Here We Go podcast that Villa were now “pushing” to sign the centre-back.

“They [Tottenham] always appreciated Pau Torres, but at the moment it is Aston Villa, the club pushing for Pau.”

As relayed by 90min, the Spaniard is said to have a €50m (£43m) release clause in his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

What could Pau Torres offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as an “extraordinary talent” by former player and youth coach Javi Calleja, Torres could undoubtedly take Villa’s defence to new heights.

Such claims require support and the Villarreal-born star has recorded numbers that rank him amongst the best-performing centre-backs in Europe over the past year.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old ranks in the top 1% of centre-backs in terms of his rate of progressive carries, averaging 2.24 per 90 to showcase his advanced competency of being a ball-carrying defender.

Such traits are lauded in the Premier League, allowing play to build from the back in a quick burst from defence to attack, with Torres possessing attributes in a variety of areas in progressive play including making 5.81 progressive passes per 90.

Emery could sign himself one of the most assured centre-backs on the ball in Europe in signing his former player, having previously stated that he'd “never seen” a central defender like him, via football.london.

While Tyrone Mings was a regular presence for Villa in the 2022/23 campaign, the 30-year-old - who made 35 league appearances - could find himself as part of a positive transition at Villa Park seeing younger stars take centre stage in Emery’s reign.

While the Spaniard’s abilities in progressive play blow the Englishman’s resources in that area out of the water, his defensive attributes show to be stronger also, as highlighted by him averaging 1.27 tackles per 90 to the Villa man’s 0.43.

With Monchi on board in the Midlands, it could finally be time for Emery to be reunited with his former player whom he has been rumoured to have wanted to bring to Villa Park for months.