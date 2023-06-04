Aston Villa are reportedly edging closer to sign a La Liga ace this summer, with Unai Emery wanting one of his former players to join him in the Midlands.

The Spaniard has transformed the club since his arrival in October, giving Villa Park the chance to experience European nights again after starting the season in relegation form.

Now, it seems the 51-year-old is aiming to regroup with players he has worked with in the past, with one notable talent being singled out as a potential boost to Villa’s defence.

What’s the latest on Pau Torres to Aston Villa?

As reported by FootballTransfers exclusively earlier last month, Aston Villa are interested in signing Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres this summer.

Since the first report, GIVEMESPORT have revealed that Villa are ‘leading the race’ to sign the Spaniard, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 26-year-old has a reported release clause of €50m (£43m).

What could Pau Torres bring to Aston Villa?

Once lauded as an “extraordinary talent”, Torres has been one of the stand-out central defenders in LaLiga this season, as supported by his numbers.

The commanding figure in Villarreal’s defence averages a monstrous 4.40 clearances per 90, as well as making 1.31 tackles and winning 1.73 aerials per 90 as per FBref.

The most impressive attribute displayed by the Villarreal-born ace is his ability in carrying the ball forward, ranking him as one of the best in Europe to do so in comparison to other defenders in the continent's top five leagues.

With an average of 2.25 progressive carries per 90, the Spaniard ranks in the top 1% of defenders to take the ball upfield, as well as averaging a huge 5.83 progressive passes per 90, displaying his competencies to transition play from the back - as per FBref.

Hailed by Emery himself as being a player he has “never seen” a defender like, the 26-year-old could become an integral force in Villa’s back line, particularly if paired with the injury stricken Diego Carlos, who the Spaniard ensured will be a “big part” of his plans.

The centre-back has made just three appearances for the Villans since signing from Sevilla last summer after suffering a cruel rupture to his Achilles just months after making the move.

The two players could become a force to be reckoned with, as the Brazilian showed similar strengths in La Liga being a strong figure in the box in making 1.46 blocks per 90, as well as being trusted on the ball, like Torres.

As per FBref, the 30-year-old maintained a high pass completion rate of 87.3%, as well as ranking in the top 7% in the league for attempted passes, with an average of 66.81 per 90.

While the 26-year-old’s exploits in roaming upfield are more impressive, it suggests that the duo could form a partnership in opposing strengths, with Carlos having the potential to act as the anchor between the two.

Emery must act fast in sealing the deal for the centre-back, who is also reportedly being eyed by Tottenham Hotspur this summer.