Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a “big fan” of Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How fast is Pau Torres?

Torres is a centre-back who currently plies his trade with Quique Setien’s side having graduated from their academy back in 2018. He’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the senior first-team having started 34 out of the 38 La Liga games last season, and has become known for his incredible top speed, ranking as one La Liga's fastest players at 34.93km/h.

However, the 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next term meaning that the ongoing window will be his club's final big chance to cash in should they not want to risk losing him on a free transfer, so a cut-price deal could be available.

Football Insider have reported that the Villans have made the Spain international a top summer target and are already progressing in negotiations having initiated contact with Emery’s former player, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like the boss is hoping to create a reunion in the Premier League.

Are Aston Villa signing Torres?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Emery is a huge admirer of Torres and would love to bring him to Aston Villa. He wrote:

“Bayern are informed on the conditions of the deal for Pau Torres, one of the left footed CB in the list in case Hernandez leaves the club. Aston Villa remain keen on signing Pau Torres; Unai Emery, big fan of the centre back since Villarreal chapter.”

Where could Torres fit in under Emery?

Aston Villa are reportedly looking for a left-sided centre-back as an alternative to Tyrone Mings in the heart of the defence, and having been hailed an “extraordinary talent” by his former coach Javier Calleja, Torres would be the perfect candidate to come in and be just that.

The 6 foot 3 colossus, who is represented by InterStarDeporte, averaged 4.1 clearances and 1.7 aerial wins per league game last season, via WhoScored, but not only is he a rock in the middle of the backline, he also loves to push his team up the pitch, ranking in the 99th percentile for most progressive carries by centre-backs in the top five leagues.

Villarreal’s £62k-per-week earner additionally knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level having won the Europa League, and having worked together before, the boss will trust him to perform so this really is a no-brainer of a deal to wrap up.