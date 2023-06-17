Villarreal defender Pau Torres is on Aston Villa's radar for a potential move this summer according to journalist Dean Jones.

The central defender really kicked on under Unai Emery during the Spaniard's tenure with the Yellow Submarine, helping the side win the Europa League in 2021 and Dean Jones believes that should the player make it clear he wants to join, Villa will make the move.

What is the latest between Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

Torres looks set to leave Villarreal this summer after spending his entire career at the club, making 173 appearances, recording 12 goals and five assists across his seven seasons in the first-team squad.

90min reports that the Spanish side has accepted that the 26-year-old will depart this summer and that in his contract is a release clause of around €50m (£43m). The report also states that should Villa be unable to bring Torres in, compatriot and Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is also on the clubs shortlist as the two centre-backs share a similar profile as left-footed ball-playing defenders.

A report from Football Insider states that the Midlands club has already submitted a formal offer for the defender as they try to beat out Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to the signing.

What did Dean Jones say about the situation?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Dean Jones stated that Torres is a realistic option for the club, and it all depends on whether the player is interested in the move.

Jones told FootballFanCast: "I know that there are other options too, that Villa are looking at that they probably perceive to be a little bit more realistic. You know, people like Pau Torres are on their radar too. It’s all going to come down to gauging from these players whether they're up for it."

Is Pau Torres a smart signing for Aston Villa?

Torres, who has a £57 million release clause and has been hailed as a "wonderful" player, is one of Europe's most progressive central defenders, with his 5.81 progressive passes per 90, 2.24 progressive carries per 90, and 0.77 successful take-ons per 90 ranking him as one of the top five percent of centre-backs across the top five leagues in those stats (FBref). The Spaniard seems to be a fantastic partner for Brazilian defender Diego Carlos who looks set to start for the Villains next season as the right central defender should he have better luck with injuries.

As Villa embarks on its first European campaign since 2011, Torres could be the foundation on which a successful European and domestic campaign is built upon with his experience and quality a welcome addition.