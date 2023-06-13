Aston Villa are eyeing one of Europe's top individual performers this season, as Unai Emery prepares to bolster his side this summer.

The Spaniard has provided the Villans with a new outlook, having secured European football next season and links to some of the continent's biggest talents ahead of the transfer window.

With reports suggesting that Sevilla sporting director Monchi could be Midlands bound, things are on the up at Villa and the latest transfer link could present the 54-year-old the chance to deliver a dream first signing.

What’s the latest on Pedro Goncalves to Aston Villa?

As reported by Portuguese outlet Record (as relayed by Sport Witness), Villa will ‘attempt’ to sign Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves this summer.

The news surfaced back in March, however, it has since been revealed by A Bola (via Sport Witness) that the Midlands outfit have ‘advanced with approaches’ to sign the forward with a release clause of €80m (£69m).

Despite his hefty price tag, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Portuguese ace would be an "extremely exciting talent" for Emery to bring to Villa Park.

What could Pedro Goncalves offer to Aston Villa?

Once lauded as “dangerous” by Portuguese football expert and journalist Tom Kundert, the Sporting CP dynamo could add a spark in abundance to Emery’s side.

In 33 Primeira Liga appearances this season, the 24-year-old whiz contributed 15 goals and 11 assists to his side, via FBref, making him one of the league’s brightest sparks.

Deployed primarily as a left-winger in Lisbon, the right-footed phenom could be used as Emery in a role more advanced, acting as a second striker to Ollie Watkins based upon his clinical nature in front of goal.

When speaking to The Athletic in April, the Spaniard admitted his plans to secure another striker to play alongside the Englishman, which is something he could explore in securing the signature of Goncalves.

When comparing the statistics of the two goal machines, the Chaves-born gem shows his threat in the final third averaging 1.3 shots on target per game, with Watkins also averaging 1.3, via Sofascore, which only conveys the threat he could add to Villa.

What could make the two a perfect partnership in Emery’s plans is the differences in their play, with the 24-year-old coming out on top in terms of being a provider as well as a scorer.

As per Sofascore, the Sporting star created 16 big chances, plus an average of 2.3 key passes per game with Watkins making just four big chances and 0.8 key passes per game.

The Villa target could gift his potential new strike partner added chances to score, as well as having the ability to chip in among the goals himself, making the prospect of signing the forward an exciting one.

With an expensive release clause, only time will tell if the club will opt to get the signing done, however with Monchi’s influence the transfer window could be an exciting one at Villa Park.