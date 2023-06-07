Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a former Wolverhampton Wanderers flop this summer, who has become one of the most exciting players in Europe.

Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his side in abundance after an emphatic first campaign on his return to the Premier League, guiding the Villans to European football for the first time since 2010.

It will be a busy summer for the Spaniard, with the latest link being a player that could truly take his side to the next level.

Indeed, Portuguese outlet A Bola - relayed by Sport Witness - report that Villa are interested in Sporting CP forward Pedro Goncalves.

The 24-year-old attacker boasts a €80m (£69m) release clause so would cost any willing suitor a pretty penny.

What could Pedro Goncalves bring to Aston Villa?

With 32 goal contributions in 44 total appearances this season, Goncalves will be one to watch this summer after making a significant impact on Sporting’s campaign.

The Chaves-born star scored 18 goals and assisted 14 across the Primeira Liga, the Champions League and Europa League this term, cementing himself as one of the most “dangerous” forwards in Europe - as he was previously described by Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert.

For Villa, the 24-year-old could be a statement signing and could give him another shot at life in the Midlands, after a failed career at Molineux where Wolves gave him little chance to thrive.

Playing predominantly as a left-winger, the Sporting ace could be guaranteed a starting spot and would be a significant improvement on Emery’s current options on the flanks.

Leon Bailey has been threatening on occasions since his arrival at Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, however, has contributed just five goals and six assists in 51 Premier League appearances so far - as per Transfermarkt.

Branded as “inconsistent” by Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor via Football Insider, the 25-year-old could be banished from Emery’s plans in the instance of Goncalves’ potential arrival.

While the £25k-per-week Portuguese gem has scored ten more league goals this season alone than Bailey has in his two-year Premier League stay, there are more upgrades that the winger can provide to Villa than just goal contributions alone.

The 24-year-old “superstar”, as praised by pundit Jack Collins, has a greater influence on the game around him than the Jamaican, as highlighted by his averages over the season in the league for Sporting.

As per Sofascore, the winger averages 2.3 key passes per game, as well as creating 16 big chances, to Bailey’s 0.9 key passes per game and eight big chances made, communicating that he is a more complete attacking player than the Villa ace.

There is always the question of physicality when a player trades a foreign league for the Premier League, however, Goncalves passes the test statistically, averaging 1.8 tackles per game, with Bailey making just 0.4 per game as per Sofascore.

Villa could sign an explosive talent that would significantly upgrade their options in attack, with the ex-Wolves man expected to be a player in demand, Emery must act fast to get the deal over the line, which could signify the end of the road for Bailey.