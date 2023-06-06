Aston Villa have been linked to a playmaker ahead of the transfer window, as Unai Emery aims to bolster his impressive side this summer.

The Spaniard has transformed the club since his arrival in October, and with European football confirmed, the Villans are the talk of the pending transfer market so far.

What’s the latest on Pedro Goncalves to Aston Villa?

As reported by Portuguese sports news outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting CP forward Pedro Goncalves is wanted by Villa this summer.

The report states that the Midlands club have ‘advanced with approaches’ for the star, with no concrete offer made as of yet.

The 24-year-old has an €80m (£69m) release clause at Sporting, with the report claiming the club will ‘demand’ such a fee to be paid.

What could Pedro Goncalves bring to Aston Villa

Praised by scout Jacek Kulig for being "incredible", the 24-year-old has had an electrifying campaign in Portugal.

As per FBref, in a total of 44 appearances in all competitions this term, the winger has contributed to a remarkable 32 goals, scoring 18 and assisting 14 across three competitions.

In the league alone, the Chaves-born ace has scored 15 goals and assisted 11, making him an integral part of Sporting’s attack - as per Sofascore.

With such numbers alone, there’s little to debate as to why Emery is keen to get his hands on the forward, who in his Villa squad, could be his next ‘big thing’.

The Spaniard has worked with a number of hot prospects over the years, not many as prolific as Bukayo Saka, who has shot up the ranks at Arsenal since being handed his debut by Emery in north London back in 2018.

Highlighted by One Versus One as being the best player statistically in the Premier League this season, Saka has been hailed as being “dangerous” by former Arsenal legend Ian Wright for his form and rise to fame at the club.

The youngster may not have had a rise so fast had it not been for Emery’s decision to grant him the freedom to bloom, and now the Spaniard could have his next version of the ace at Villa with Goncalves.

As tricky forward players, the two are similar in how direct they are on the ball, as shown by their statistics over the past year, with the Portuguese star averaging 1.41 successful take-ons per 90 to Saka’s 1.96 per 90 - as per FBref.

The 24-year-old could be Villa’s “superstar”, as lauded by pundit Jack Collins, and would undoubtedly be a significant upgrade on the club’s present options on the left wing, with the forward humiliating Leon Bailey with his averages per 90.

While his ability to score and assist is his most impressive trait, the Sporting gem is influential in build-up play and creating chances, as shown by FBref, with him averaging 5.26 progressive passes per 90, and 4.55 shot-creating actions per 90.

To highlight the magnitude of quality that the Portuguese could bring to the current Villa squad, Bailey averages just 1.28 progressive passes and 2.84 shot-creating actions per 90 - as per FBref.

While Saka is his own player, as is Goncalves, who could present Emery with a player that could follow in the England star’s footsteps in excelling in the Premier League under the watchful eye of the Spanish coach.