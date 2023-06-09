Aston Villa fans will be excited by their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon attacker Pedro Goncalves as it is an indication of their 'massive plans' for the club, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pedro Goncalves?

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have ‘advanced with approaches’ to sign Sporting Lisbon man Goncalves this summer and are keen on bringing him to Villa Park.

The report states that the £25k-a-week ace has a €80 million (£68.6 million) release clause in his current contract at the Portuguese giants and he has been closely followed by the Villans this season.

As per Record, Tottenham Hotspur are said to have initiated contact to try and acquire the 24-year-old, potentially creating a transfer tug-of-war for his services.

Goncalves was in fantastic form for Sporting Lisbon in 2022/23 and managed to register 20 goals and 15 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Aston Villa look to be in the market for quality additions and have also been linked with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Joao Palhinha.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Aston Villa fans should be enthused by the prospect of bringing Goncalves to Villa Park this summer.

Jones said: "Villa fans should be really excited by the fact that this is the sort of player they are being linked with. It just goes to show that they're got massive plans at the club, if they're aiming to get in players like this."

Would Goncalves be a good signing for Aston Villa and who else has been linked?

Goncalves would be a terrific addition to Unai Emery's side and carries a potent goal threat, evidenced by the fact that he averaged around 3.2 shots in the Primeira Liga this campaign, as per WhoScored.

FBRef also show that Goncalves has been an extremely inventive presence this term, successfully carrying out 181 shot-creating actions in total.

In terms of other prospective arrivals, Aston Villa have been linked with a loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, who is set to be moved on at Old Trafford this summer, as per FootballTransfers.

talkSPORT also understand that Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has also cropped up on the radar at Aston Villa and could be another offensive option for Emery to work with heading into next campaign.

Aston Villa look set for an exciting few months and their fanbase will hope to see Goncalves arrive alongside a few others in the West Midlands as they prepare to juggle domestic and Europa Conference League football.