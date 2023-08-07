Aston Villa forward Philippe Coutinho “could leave” the club before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When did Philippe Coutinho join Aston Villa?

The Brazilian completed his permanent move to the Midlands last summer from Barcelona following a successful loan spell the season prior, as per Transfermarkt, but there’s a chance that he could already be on the move having fallen out of favour under Unai Emery.

The winger and attacking midfielder was handed just seven starts throughout the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, highlighting how far down in the manager’s pecking order he is despite still having another three years to run on his contract, though he has got potential suitors queuing up to sign him should he depart.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq were interested in the 31-year-old with Steven Gerrard eyeing a reunion with his former teammate, and Sport.ES later claimed that Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas were also keeping tabs on his situation.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested that the forward could be “on his way” alongside the likes of Leander Dendoncker and Morgan Sanson who’s already completed a loan switch to Ligue 1's Nice, and if the following update is to be believed, he could be right.

Is Philippe Coutinho leaving Aston Villa?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Coutinho has admirers from overseas and that Aston Villa would be open to sanctioning his departure should they receive any respectable offers in the final weeks of the window. He wrote:

“Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal. Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July.”

Should Emery keep or sell Philippe Coutinho?

Aston Villa enjoyed a hugely successful last season without Coutinho being a regular feature of the side but Emery shouldn’t ignore the positive impact he’s had since initially joining the club, so the Brazilian deserves to be given more of a chance moving forward.

The Rio de Janeiro native, who pockets £125k-per-week, has posted nine goal contributions (six goals and three assists) in 41 appearances since first walking through the doors, and on his day, he’s been dubbed “unplayable” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Liverpool’s former starlet is also a versatile operator having been deployed in a remarkable eight different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even four roles in the midfield, so his flexibility makes him a great option for the boss to have available should any unexpected injuries occur.

NSWE will know that Emery is likely to be in two minds over whether to give Coutinho a chance considering that he wasn’t the one who brought him to the club, but he should be handed the opportunity to prove what he’s capable of in the early stages of the new term, and if it doesn’t work out, there’s always the next transfer window for him to be shown the door in January, with plenty of time on his contract.