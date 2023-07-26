Highlights

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be 'on his way' out of Villa Park this summer as Unai Emery streamlines his squad, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Is Philippe Coutinho leaving Aston Villa?

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq are keen to bring Coutinho to the Middle East this summer as manager Steven Gerrard seeks a reunion with his former teammate.

The report states that Gerrard hopes to bring the Brazilian midfielder to the Gulf region and he had identified Coutinho as someone who could add strength to his squad.

Al Ettifaq have already made some high-profile pursuits this window and are closing in on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and Scotland international Jack Hendry.

Coutinho has been in and out of Aston Villa's starting lineup over the past year and made just 22 appearances in all competitions last term, registering a solitary goal, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Sport.ES via Birmingham Live, Besiktas have also expressed an interest in the £125k-a-week ace and would be keen to take him on a loan basis with the option to purchase the playmaker for a fee of just €8 million.

The 31-year-old joined Aston Villa permanently in 2022 for a fee of £17 million following an initially successful six-month loan spell at the West Midlands-based outfit, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor has indicated that the likes of Morgan Sanson and Leander Dendoncker could join Coutinho by departing from Villa Park.

Taylor stated: "There’s a lot of players that could leave. Leander Dendoncker is one that could depart, Morgan Sanson’s heading for the exit door, Philippe Coutinho could be on his way. So, I think Villa would be open to it.

“And you know, the business they’ve done so far, I can’t talk highly enough of it. I think, in my view, Villa are going to be up there for top four this season.”

What else has been happening at Aston Villa this window?

Aston Villa have ramped up the quality in their squad already this window by finalising the additions of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby, as per Transfermarkt.

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is still being courted by the Villans and it is said that bringing in another striker and a full-back are now other transfer priorities for Spanish coach Emery, according to The Guardian.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, is another player who has cropped up on Aston Villa's radar alongside West Ham United.

The report states that Juventus would be looking for a fee of roughly £15 million to sanction an exit for the Switzerland international this summer.

Viola News via TEAMtalk indicate that Aston Villa are keen on pulling off an ambitious deal to sign Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat, who has further admiration from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Serie A outfit Fiorentina will ask for around €30 million for the Morocco international, who could add further competition to Emery's talented engine room.