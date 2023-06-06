Aston Villa ended their 2022/23 campaign in a successful fashion as they finished seventh in the Premier League and secured Europa Conference League football.

Unai Emery has led the club to European football in his first season at the helm, despite not being in charge for the entire year, and now has his first summer transfer window to tinker with his squad.

Last month, Football Insider reported that the Villans are keen on a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and are not dissuaded by the player's public intention to remain at The Etihad.

This suggests that the latest report from The Telegraph, which claims that Newcastle are frustrated in their efforts to sign the England ace due to his commitment to Pep Guardiola's side, does not change anything for Villa and their own pursuit.

Would Kalvin Phillips be a success at Aston Villa?

The enforcer, who joined City from Leeds United for £45m last year, could be a big success for the Villans as his form for Leeds in the past suggests that there is a big upgrade on current star Boubacar Kamara that could be unearthed.

Phillips, who ex-England boss Steve McClaren hailed as a "destroyer", only started 20 Premier League matches in the last two seasons combined for City and the Whites but his first campaign in the top flight with his boyhood club showcased his ability at that level.

In 2020/21, the Englishman averaged a hugely impressive Sofascore rating of 7.21 across 29 appearances, made 4.2 tackles and interceptions and 1.2 key passes per game. The midfield battler displayed his quality in and out of possession as he regularly cut out opposition attacks whilst also being able to create chances for his teammates in the final third.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Phillips to be a big upgrade on Kamara, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.79 and made 3.2 tackles and interceptions and 0.3 key passes per game for the Villans in the Premier League this season.

The City man also averaged more progressive passes per 90 in 20/21 (5.08) than the Frenchman this season (4.25) suggesting that he has the ability to progress the ball more often to get his team into better positions to attack the other team.

Emery has also proven that he has the coaching ability to get the best out of players who were previously out of sorts, with his work with Ollie Watkins this term fine evidence.

The striker had scored just two goals in 14 Premier League matches prior to the World Cup break but went on to score 13 goals and provide three assists in 23 games after the tournament under the Spaniard's management.

This suggests that the ex-Arsenal tactician could repeat a similar trick with Phillips and get him back to his best in the middle of the park.

If Villa sign the Manchester City midfielder and are able to help him rediscover his form then he could be a huge upgrade on Kamara.