Having been among the busiest clubs in the Premier League during the January transfer window, Aston Villa have now reportedly set their sights on a summer target for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans commenced the transfer window in the same fashion that they ended it, welcoming both Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia before ending with a flurry of arrivals in Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Axel Disasi. Signing five players in total whilst showing Diego Carlos and Jhon Duran the door in a big-money deal, the Villans wasted little time.

That's not to say their problems have been permanently solved, however - particularly at centre-back. Of course, Disasi represents a solid signing, but given that he's only on loan, it should come as no surprise that Aston Villa have already reportedly turned their attention towards a more long-term option for Emery.

According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa are now planning a summer move to sign Juan Foyth from Villarreal after failing to lure the La Liga side into a January sale.

Emery certainly didn't shy away from his side's interest in the defender either, name-dropping him when speaking to reporters towards the end of the window. The Spaniard told reporters: “Of course I know Juan Foyth because I worked with him. He is one player, with his quality, he can unite and play with the qualities and the performance we want to add in the squad.”

The period that Emery referenced when speaking about his work with the defender was certainly a successful one too, having won the Europa League together at Villarreal in the 2020/21 campaign.

"Heroic" Foyth can earn Premier League redemption

Since bowing out at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, the only way has been up for Foyth who could yet complete a Premier League return and come back to haunt his former club.

A defender who play both as a right-back and centre-back, the Argentine would offer instant cover across two areas for Emery and become the long-term solution that Disasi - on loan from Chelsea - is not at this stage.

Dubbed "heroic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig after impressing in Villarreal's 2021 Europa League final victory over Manchester United, Foyth has unfinished business in English football.

Aston Villa's interest is far from a secret these days, as is Foyth's own ability. So, when the summer arrives, the 27-year-old certainly looks like one to watch once again as those in the Midlands potentially come calling for a second time.