A £50 million Premier League player could now join Arsenal in January, with his club potentially willing to sell cash-in on him at the turn of the year amid his growing market value.

Arsenal targeting new striker and midfielder for 2025

Whether it be in the winter or next summer, recent reports have suggested that a new striker and midfielder is firmly on the agenda for sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Kai Havertz's fine form last season seemingly prompted manager Mikel Arteta and Edu to eventually keep faith with the German and not bring in a new number nine towards the end of the summer window, but it is believed Arsenal could look to sign a partner for Havertz next year instead.

Arsenal had an offer rejected for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko, with the Gunners making a proposal to sign the Slovenian alongside both Man United and Chelsea, but he snubbed their advances and put pen to paper on a contract extension instead.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Arsenal are considering a 2025 approach for Sesko, though, considering the player has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can leave Leipzig within the next two years.

Sesko isn't their only rumoured striker target, but Edu's widespread reported attempts to tempt him to the Emirates earlier this year hints he must be pretty high on their agenda.

Meanwhile, the prospect of adding another defensive midfielder is also on the cards. Versatile Italy international starlet Samuele Ricci is being targeted by Arsenal for January, according to some media sources, with the Torino ace turning heads at Man City too, amid their search for a Rodri alternative.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho could be leaving for free in 2025, as their contracts expire next summer, so Arsenal need to think about long-term solutions for their midfield as well.

There are reports that Arsenal could reward Partey with a new deal after his fine start to 2024/2025, but until the Ghanaian puts pen to paper, Arteta will still be in need of more options next year.

Jacob Ramsey could join Arsenal in January

Now, as per Spanish media reports, Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey is a target for the Gunners.

Unai Emery's side are potentially open to offers for the 23-year-old, either next summer or in the winter window, so the prospect of him leaving in January is a real possibility.

It is believed Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Ramsey from Villa, alongside both north London rivals Tottenham and Newcastle United in England, while Serie A champions Inter Milan also take a firm interest in the Englishman.

His growing market value is making NSWE and Emery consider a sale in the near future, with a £50 million price tag on his head if Villa do decide to sell their "all-round" homegrown midfield ace (Gabriel Agbonlahor).