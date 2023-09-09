With more and more money being pumped into the Premier League every season, transfer fees and player wages are ballooning. With that in mind, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at what teams are paying their star players, specifically Aston Villa.

With that, here are the Villans' top ten best-paid players this year, per Capology.

10 Leon Bailey - £100,000 a week

Former Bayer Leverkusen star and Jamaican international Leon Bailey is kicking off the list at number ten.

There was a lot of excitement around the rapid winger when Villa signed him from the German side for £25m in August 2021. Unfortunately for all involved, it's hard not to look at his first two years with the club and not come away somewhat underwhelmed, if not outright disappointed.

Granted, injuries have disrupted his momentum several times, but he just hasn't reached the levels people hoped he would. In his 56 league appearances to date, he has scored just six goals and provided seven assists.

He hasn't been dreadful in Birmingham, but it's hard not to think the club could be spending their money better elsewhere if they really want to challenge the 'big six' going forward.

9 Tyrone Mings - £100,000 a week

Unlike Bailey, Tyrone Mings has been slowly improving his reputation among fans over the last few seasons, going from a promising centre-back to one of the first names on the teamsheet for Villa.

Since winning promotion back to the top flight, the former Bournemouth man has started at least 33 league games every season and looked set to do so again this year before he suffered a significant knee injury in the opening match of the season against Newcastle United.

The club themselves clearly value the Englishman, as the parties agreed to a new deal in February that will keep him at Villa Park until at least 2026.

8 Diego Carlos - £100,000 a week

Rounding out the last of those on £100,000 a week is fellow defender Diego Carlos. The Brazilian joined Villa last summer from La Liga outfit Sevilla in a deal worth £26m, but it's been a fairly miserable affair for all involved since then. That's not down to the player's ability, though, as he has been through injury hell since becoming a Villan.

Just two months after joining the club, and in his second competitive game, he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, which caused him to spend the next 213 days on the sidelines, missing 28 games for the club.

It gets worse, as after making four appearances in the league this season, the 30-year-old was again forced off due to an injury he sustained against Liverpool. Luckily, it doesn't look to be anywhere near as bad as his previous injury, but it's still rotten luck for all.

With just four league starts under his belt since he joined the club, we cannot make a serious judgment as to whether Carlos is worth his wages or not, and we'll all just have to wait and see how he gets on this year.

7 John McGinn - £120,000 a week

He may not be the flashiest footballer around or the most exciting name, but John McGinn has been a consistent performer in this Villa team for years now, and when he's at his best, he can pull some magic out of nowhere.

The Scottish international has pulled on the Claret and Blue 189 times since he joined the team from Hibernian in 2018, scoring 18 goals, providing 26 assists and adding some steely determination to the middle of the park.

Even though he wasn't at his productive best in the league last year, scoring one goal and providing two assists, he still won two man of the match awards and averaged a match rating of 6.81.

And much like Mings, the club clearly value the 28-year-old as he signed a new deal in June that will keep him in the Midlands for at least another four years. We'd argue McGinn has earned his spot on this list.

6 Emiliano Martínez - £120,000 a week

Is there a more famous goalkeeper in world football at the moment?

Emiliano Martinez makes it onto the list thanks to his hefty £120,000 a week wages. However, given his international pedigree and general performances in the league since joining the Villans, he's probably well worth it.

The World Cup winner joined the Villans in the summer of 2020 for just £17m after helping Arsenal win the FA Cup against Chelsea and the Community Shield against then-champions Liverpool. He left the Gunners for game time as it looked apparent that Bernd Leno would be taking up his role as number one following his return from injury.

The 6 foot 5 shot-stopper has been brilliant in Claret and Blue and has made 119 league appearances so far, making his inclusion on this list pretty reasonable.

5 Lucas Digne - £120,000 a week

Lucas Digne is another player whose time at Villa Park is rather hard to judge due to injuries derailing his momentum whenever he looked like he had found some form.

In total, the Frenchman has started just 38 league games for the club since making his £25m move from Everton in January last year and suffered four different injuries.

The four separate incidents add up to 83 days on the sidelines and nine missed games, which might not sound like a lot, but they have come at different times, making it hard to settle into the side.

At the end of the day, Digne's move to Villa hasn't really worked out for anyone, but if he can have one season free of injuries, he might just be able to prove he is worth the £120,000 a week he's being paid.

4 Philippe Coutinho - £125,000 a week

Where it was difficult to conclusively say whether Digne was worthy of his place on this list, there are no such issues in concluding that Philippe Coutinho has been a total waste of money for Villa.

The Brazilian star came to the club, initially on loan, when Steven Gerrard - his former teammate - was still manager, and, to be fair to him, he was excellent for those few months.

In just 16 starts, he scored five goals and provided three assists, but that form all but evaporated when his move was made permanent last summer.

In his 22 league appearances following his £17m move, he has scored just a single goal and provided no assists. Granted, he has had some trouble with injuries in that time, but they cannot be blamed for his woeful output.

Ultimately, it just hasn't worked out for the Brazilian, and it might be best if he were to leave the club come January.

3 Boubacar Kamara - £150,000 a week

Another player who joined the club when Gerrard was boss, Boubacar Kamara, made the move to Birmingham for free last summer after his contract with Ligue 1 giants Marseille expired.

The young Frenchman was a highly-rated midfielder when he joined the club, so there was a lot of excitement around his arrival, but unfortunately, he couldn't quite reach the levels so many predicted.

However, he was plagued with injuries last year, so it would be incredibly harsh to judge him on the limited football he did play when he had to miss nine games last season with knee and ankle problems.

With four years left on his deal, he still has plenty of time to show the league just what he has to offer, and Unai Emery might just be the perfect manager to help him do that.

2 Youri Tielemans - £150,000 a week

Another midfielder who joined Villa on a free, Youri Tielemans, was the first signing of the summer and helped set the tone for the calibre of player that fans could expect to come in.

The Belgian has been a Premier League regular ever since he joined Leicester City from Monaco in 2019, and despite having somewhat of a down year last season - as most of the Foxes squad did - he's been generally brilliant.

In fact, it was quite the coup for the Villans to land the 26-year-old as he had been linked to Arsenal for well over a year going into the summer, so for them to swoop in and get him for free is impressive business.

The wage might be a little on the high side of things, but given the lack of a transfer fee, his experience, quality and age, we tend to think it's pretty deserved, and he could be fantastic for Emery going forward.

1 Clement Lenglet - £150,000 a week

Last but not least, we have the Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who joined Villa on loan as a late addition to the squad following the injury to Mings.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan with Spurs, and while it's good that he has experience of English football, fans might not be too pleased with the signing, considering he was part of a defence that let in 63 goals over 38 games.

That said, he wasn't solely responsible for the problems in N17 and has shown signs of real quality while playing for the Catalan side.

It's a win-win for Villa as with no transfer fee involved, they're just paying his wages, and if he ends up disappointing, they can just be rid come July.

Given their injury concerns, we reckon this was probably the right decision from the club, and hopefully, Emery can work out how to get the best from his new centre-back.