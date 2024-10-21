Aston Villa are plotting a transfer swoop for an exciting midfielder who is valued at nearly £30 million by his club, according to a new report. Unai Emery’s side continued their strong start to the Premier League season on Saturday, as they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage, putting them four points behind the top spot.

Aston Villa transfer news

It has been another good start to a campaign for the Midlands side, and despite having a healthy squad with plenty of competition, it looks as though they are keen to add to their options come the New Year.

Last week, Villa were linked with a move for Bologna striker Santiago Castro, but they are not the only team keen, as Chelsea and Everton are also keeping a close eye on the young forward. Adding another striker to their ranks would be a bold move, given the fact that they already have Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, who has just signed a new contract.

As well as Castro, Aston Villa are now the latest team to join the race to sign Angel Gomes, who looks set to leave Lille at the end of the season. The former Manchester United man is in the final year of his contract, and he looks set to move on from France on a free transfer. But Villa are not stopping there, as they also have their eye on another midfield playmaker.

Aston Villa plotting £29m swoop for RB Salzburg star

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh. They also face competition from Newcastle United and Arsenal, as well as Manchester City and teams from around Europe, including Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old playmaker is considered the next exciting talent to come out of the Red Bull network, and his performances are not going unnoticed. This report also states that Salzburg could be open to the idea of selling Gloukh if they receive the right offer, looking for around 35 million euros for Gloukh, which is roughly £29 million.

It is believed that the midfielder is also open to the idea of moving to the Premier League, and he doesn’t seem short of potential options. Salzburg are competing in the Champions League this season, but Villa will hope to progress to the knockout stages, and that might be something that could help them get a deal for Gloukh over the line, even though he wouldn’t be able to play for them in Europe this season.

Oscar Gloukh's RB Salzburg stats Apps 71 Goals 16 Assists 23

Gloukh has been with Salzburg since January 2023, and his importance on the side has been clear to see, being among the goals and assists in his two-and-a-bit seasons. The 20-year-old already has five goals to his name in seven Austrian Bundesliga appearances this season, and he has contributed to two assists as well.

Gloukh is under contract to Salzburg until the summer of 2027, but they look to be ready to cash in on their star talent in January, despite him still having plenty of time left on his contract.