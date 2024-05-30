It is remarkable to think that just over 18 months ago, Aston Villa found themselves languishing perilously close to the drop zone, after losing six of their opening 11 Premier League games of the season under Steven Gerrard.

Unsurprisingly, the Liverpool legend was duly sacked, with the Midlands side opting to give a certain Unai Emery a second stab at Premier League life - the Spaniard having previously been sacked after just over a year-and-a-half at Arsenal.

Once derided at the Emirates, Emery is now something of a hero at Villa Park, having steered the club to Europa Conference League qualification last season, before romping to a top-four finish this time around.

While a run of four league games without a win to end the campaign has somewhat dampened spirits, it would appear that the Villans are set to swiftly strengthen ahead of that upcoming Champions League campaign, with reports indicating that a deal for Luton Town's Ross Barkley is nearing completion.

With a chance to land the former England international - who Paul Merson claimed was "not far off player of the season" - on the cheap, Emery and co appear to be moving astutely already, amid additional reports that another midfielder could be targetted in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa's search for a midfielder

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Villa are reportedly set to make a bid for Lazio maestro, Matteo Guendouzi, with the fiery Frenchman believed to have had a falling out with manager Igor Tudor in Rome.

The report suggests that the Serie A side are seeking to rake in roughly €30m (£26m) with the sale of the 24-year-old, with Emery - who previously signed the mercurial talent back in 2018 while in charge at Arsenal - willing to cough up that figure to get a deal done.

The piece outlines that it is the Villa boss who is pushing to seal a reunion with his former Gunners asset, with Guendouzi having played 66 times under the four-time Europa League winner - more than he has under any other manager.

This news comes amid claims that the Midlands highfliers are also interested in plumping for Chelsea skipper, Conor Gallagher, with the Blues believed to be 'open to doing business' amid their own PSR concerns - as per the Independent.

With prior reports indicating that the Englishman would cost closer to £50m, despite having just a year left on his contract, perhaps Emery and Monchi would be wise to press on with their apparent interest in Guendouzi instead.

How Guendouzi compares to Conor Gallagher

Having been a mere teenager when arriving in north London from Lorient almost six years ago, it's fair to say that the best of Guendouzi - who scored just once and provided only four assists in 81 games for the Gunners - has been seen since departing English football.

An initial loan move to Marseille in 2021/22 - following a year at Hertha Berlin - proved particularly fruitful, with the instantly recognisable menace scoring ten goals and registering 19 assists in 103 games for the Ligue 1 side in total.

That included a return of five goals and 14 assists during his debut campaign at the Stade Velodrome, with the versatile asset - who even featured on the flanks that season - appearing to thrive in a more advanced attacking role.

As such, that serves as evidence as to why the eight-cap France international could be a dream alternative to Gallagher this summer, as he seemingly shares that knack for impacting proceedings in the final third.

In the case of the latter man, the former Crystal Palace loanee boasts a return of ten goals and ten assists in 95 first-team games at Stamford Bridge, including a haul of 16 goal contributions in all competitions in 2023/24.

Guendouzi vs Gallagher stats - last 365 days Stat (per 90) Guendouzi Gallagher Non-penalty goals 0.06 0.14 Assists 0.12 0.20 Pass completion 83.1% 89.2% Progressive passes 5.09 4.95 Progressive carries 1.97 1.78 Touches (attacking penalty area) 1.88 2.27 Progressive passes received 3.30 3.51 Tackles 1.27 2.45 Interceptions 0.79 1.24 Stats via FBref

Guendouzi, by contrast, registered only three goals and four assists of his own this season, although unlike Gallagher - who typically operated as a number ten - the 6 foot 1 ace was deployed in a more orthodox midfield berth.

As his prior time in France showcased, Guendouzi can be a real threat in a more attack-minded role if given the licence to get forward, with a reunion with Emery potentially set to allow the Spaniard to get the best out of him.

Guendouzi's record under Emery

As previously stated, the Villa target was just 19 when he arrived at Arsenal in 2018, although he certainly made a strong impression on Emery, making 48 appearances across all fronts during his debut season.

Guendouzi's 2018/19 season under Emery - Premier League 33 games (25 starts) 0 goals and assists 3 'big chances' created 0.5 key passes per game 2.2 tackles & interceptions per game 0.7 successful dribbles per game 56% total duels won 1.9 fouls won per game 88% pass accuracy rate Stats via Sofascore

That early impact appeared to suggest a bright future lay ahead for Guendouzi, with the former Villarreal boss stating at the time: "Matteo is very young but he has talent and his talent is also to adapt to what we need or what is needed in the Premier League.

"It's also to be physically strong. We are working tactically and individually to improve, we are working with him on the videos and on the pitch and we are speaking to him because it's a big challenge for me, for our coaches and for him to achieve a big level here."

Lauded as a "warrior" by pundit Alan Shearer following a game against Villa, ironically, Guendouzi was certainly raw during his time in the Premier League, remarkably racking up 18 yellow cards in just 66 games under Emery's watch - including being sent off against Blackpool in 2018.

The suggestion was that the Poissy-born maverick had been a signing of the club rather than of Emery's own choosing, yet the experienced coach remarked that the teen's form had been a "very big, positive surprise", lauding the "hungry" youngster for his "character and quality".

That exuberance seemingly spilt over falling Emery's departure, as Guendouzi was exiled by Mikel Arteta following a falling out, yet the one-time Paris Saint-Germain youth asset has, to his credit, rebuilt a career for himself away from English shores.

Of course, Gallagher may represent the more Premier League-proven option, yet with his prior connection to Emery - and with a far cheaper £26m price tag - it would certainly make sense for Villa to add to their Barkley deal by snapping up another figure with a potential point to prove.