Looking to get one over on their Premier League rivals off the pitch, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a deal to hijack a move for a key attacking addition this month.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have already been busy this January, welcoming Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and reportedly closing in on young Levante right-back Andres Garcia. Instantly easing Unai Emery's concern in their respective areas, those at Villa Park could still welcome more fresh faces as they look to push the Spaniard's side towards Champions League qualification once again.

Of course, what would have undoubtedly helped that push is their recent 2-2 draw against Arsenal in which Emery's side came from two goals behind to rescue a dramatic point.

Now, having dealt the Gunners a blow on the pitch in north London, the Midlands reportedly want to leave Chelsea just as frustrated away from the action in west London.

According to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are now plotting a deal to hijack Chelsea's move to sign Yeremay Hernandez this month. The Deportivo La Coruna winger reportedly has a release clause of just €20m (£17m) which the Blues are yet to match, leaving the door ajar for Villa to make their move.

Still just 22 years old, Hernandez would likely find himself on the fringes of Emery's strongest side, especially following the arrival of Malen, but that's not to say that he wouldn't have a place in years to come as those at Villa Park continue to step things up.

"Excellent" Hernandez is one to watch

Whilst Malen's arrival means that Hernandez may not be a priority for Aston Villa this month, the Deportivo winger remains one to watch. Even having already boosted their options, the last thing that the Villans will want is to allow such a talent to fall into the hands of top-four rivals Chelsea.

Praised for his "excellent vision" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Hernandez looks destined to thrive no matter his next destination.

What his arrival would create is question marks over Leon Bailey's place at Aston Villa. The former Bundesliga star has struggled to replicate last season's impressive form in the current campaign and could yet have both Malen and Hernandez gunning for his starting role.

With their sights set on the top four, Aston Villa could round off the January transfer window in impressive fashion by beating Chelsea to Hernandez's signature.