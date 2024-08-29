With just one day to go until the transfer window slams shut, Aston Villa are reportedly plotting to end their summer as it started by pursuing an impressive reinforcement.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have undoubtedly been among the winners in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana, who eased any blow caused by Douglas Luiz's departure to Juventus. Heading into their first appearance in the modern Champions League, those in the Midlands have built Unai Emery a squad which could yet be at the centre of some shocking upsets.

Now in the final stages of a busy window, Villa may not be done there with arrivals, especially on the attacking front.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are plotting a late hijack to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma if Jhon Duran leaves before the window closes. The forward reportedly prefers a return to Villa Park, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan, despite reportedly closing in on a move to AC Milan.

Villa aren't the only club interested either, with West Ham United also reportedly in negotiations with Roma over a deal for the England international throughout the summer, only to so far miss out on his signature. As the window closes, Abraham will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on.

"Incredible" Abraham would complete Aston Villa attack

As if Ollie Watkins isn't a dangerous enough option in his own right, signing Abraham would complete Emery's frontline once and for all, particularly if it's in the absence of Duran. The Roma forward has been there and done it in the Premier League and at Villa Park, making a return something that certainly makes sense on paper this summer.

Tammy Abraham 2018/19 Aston Villa stats (via Transfermartk) Appearances 40 Goals 26 Assists 3

It was during a clinical season at Villa Park that Abraham set course for a starting place at Chelsea, where he earned significant praise from then-manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard previously told Sky Sports: "It's the work ethic behind the scenes that gets him in such good nick. He's not just an incredible handful for defenders - he's running them, he's holding the ball up, he's controlling it, he's got good feet - he's also getting his goals, which is brilliant for him. I trusted in Tammy at the start of the season. I felt it was his time to come back to Chelsea."

Of course, Milan's pursuit of Abraham's signature makes any deal that much more difficult to chase, but Villa would be wise to at least attempt a headline-stealing hijack for the forward this week.