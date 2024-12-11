Aston Villa are interested in signing an “aggressive” £41 million defender in January, according to a new report. The Villans continued their upturn in form on Tuesday night, as they claimed an impressive 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa are always looking at ways to improve their team under Unai Emery, and January could be another busy month for the Midlands side. Ahead of it opening, they are already being linked with potential new arrivals.

One player Villa have their eye on is midfielder Felix Nmecha, as Borussia Dortmund are open to offers in January. The Bundesliga side are looking for around £33 million to sell the player in 2025, but Villa are not the only team interested, as Manchester United and Newcastle United are also keeping an eye on the situation.

The Villans are also among the Premier League teams interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus. The player is happy to remain in Turin, and Juventus are keen on keeping hold of the Turkish international, but he does have a price of £66 million on his head, and they could be tempted to sell if that offer is matched. Villa have had scouts watching the 19-year-old in recent matches against AC Milan and Lecce.

Aston Villa plotting January transfer move for Antonio Silva

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are interested in signing Benfica defender Antonio Silva but face a fierce battle to secure his signature. The 21-year-old has been at the Portuguese side for his entire career so far, playing for their under-15s, under-17s and under-23s before the first team.

Silva, who has been described as “aggressive” by analyst Ben Mattinson, made the step-up to the first team in the 2022/23 campaign, during which he played 30 times in Liga Portugal and 10 times in the Champions League. Last season, Silva again played 30 games in the league and 10 games across both the Champions League and Europa League.

However, this season the centre-back has been in and out of the starting XI, despite being lauded as one of the best young defenders in Europe by this report. He has fallen down the pecking order, and for this, Benfica are considering loaning him out and could include an obligation to buy for around €50 million, which is roughly £41 million.

Antonio Silva's Benfica 23/24 stats Apps 30 Goals 2 Clean sheets 11 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 6.0 Clearances per game 3.0 Dribbled past per game 0.3

Aston Villa are big admirers of the defender, but so are fellow Premier League side Newcastle. Atlético Madrid are also keen on the player, but their biggest competition comes from Juventus, as they are considered the “most interested”. The race to sign Silva is open, and Villa are keeping a close eye on him after making an approach to “ask for information” on the Portuguese international.

Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, is set to hold a meeting with Silva and his agents in the coming days to discuss the plans for the upcoming January transfer window.