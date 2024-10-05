Looking to compete with Europe's elite both on and off the pitch after defeating Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and sporting director Monchi are reportedly plotting a move to sign a European champion in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans could cap off the perfect week against Manchester United after shocking Bayern Munich to win 1-0 in the Champions League. In the space of one week, they could defeat two of Europe's most historic clubs to highlight just how far they've come. Unai Emery will be well aware of just how much of an achievement that Bayern Munich victory was, given that he initially took charge of Aston Villa when they were fighting Premier League relegation in 2022.

It's progress that has been recognised off the pitch too, with those at Villa Park rewarding the Spaniard courtesy of the transfer market. In a busy summer, Villa welcomed the likes of Amadou Onana, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen in what looks like a sign of things to come if recent rumours are anything to go by.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Monchi is now plotting a move to sign Ederson from Atalanta in 2025, which would see Aston Villa beat the likes of Liverpool to the midfielder's signature.

The Brazilian is now reportedly ready to leave last season's Europa League winners and complete a move to the Premier League, where Emery and Villa could be waiting. Valued at £50m by the Serie A side, however, the deal won't come cheap for any club in pursuit of Ederson's signature.

Like the Bayern result, it would be some statement if Villa won the race to sign the in-demand star ahead of their Premier League rivals in 2025.

"Strong" Ederson can form Onana partnership

Given how successful Onana has been during his short time at Aston Villa so far, it would be a stroke of genius to hand the Belgian a midfield partner of Ederson's calibre. Together, the duo would push Emery's side into a permanent top four place and perhaps even force those in the Midlands to set their minds on the addition of silverware once again.

League stats 24/24 (via Fbref) Ederson Amadou Onana Goals 0 2 Progressive Passes 38 14 Tackles Won 2 10 Ball Recoveries 31 20

Where Onana provides the unexpected goal threat, Ederson is more efficient off the ball, with his ability to recover possession particularly impressive. Combined, meanwhile, the stats show that both players would, on paper, provide an ideal blend at the heart of Emery's side.

Not afraid to do the dirty work - he's registered at least one foul in eight of his nine appearances this season - Ederson has been dubbed a "strong and well build central midfielder" by South American football expert Tim Vickery.

At 25 years old, the Brazilian's best years as a midfielder should be right around the corner, which may see Monchi and Villa swoop in at the perfect time yet again in the transfer market.