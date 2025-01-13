Aston Villa are among the teams looking to sign an “elite” young defender in the January transfer window, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa transfer news

Inconsistent form in recent weeks has seen Unai Emery’s side stall somewhat in the Premier League, so this month is a good opportunity for the Spaniard to strengthen his squad as they look to compete in multiple competitions.

Related Aston Villa now finalising agreement to sign another new player for Emery Aston Villa aren't messing about this January as they look to bolster their ranks.

The Villans are set to see a player leave the club in the coming days, as Jaden Philogene closes in on a transfer. The winger is set to join Ipswich Town in a deal in excess of £20 million after struggling at Villa Park since joining in the summer transfer window. The Midlands side have already found Philogene’s replacement in the form of Donyell Malen.

Malen is free to leave Borussia Dortmund this month, and both clubs remain in talks to find an agreement on a transfer. The Bundesliga side are looking to get £25 million for the forward, while Villa were looking to pay around £21 million, but reports are indicating that a deal is now close to being finalised.

Malen is not the only player on Villa’s radar, as reports in Turkey have claimed that Villa have agreed to a deal to sign Yasin Ozcan, and he is expected to arrive in England this week.

Aston Villa plotting swoop for £21m defender

Malen and Ozcan may not be the only arrivals at Villa Park this month, as according to AS Sport, Aston Villa are interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade, with Monchi spotted watching the player in action on Saturday night.

Bade, who has been dubbed an “elite talent” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, first joined Sevilla on loan in January 2023 before joining them on a permanent basis six months later. The Frenchman has been a regular for the Spanish side since joining the club, playing 28 times in La Liga last season.

Bade is under contract until 2029 after signing a new deal in September, which inserted a 60 million euro release clause. But Sevilla need to sell this month to straighten up their financial situation and have placed a 25 million euros (£21 million) fee on his head, which has alerted Aston Villa’s attention.

Loic Bade's 24/25 La Liga stats Apps 15 Starts 14 Clean sheets 5 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per 90 4.4 Clearances per game 3.9 Dribbled past per game 0.3

Villa are looking to sign a new centre-back after Pau Torres broke his toe in recent days and is now expected to be on the sidelines for at least two months, while Monchi watched Sevilla’s match against Valencia on Saturday night, the Spanish side obviously being a club he knows well.

The Midlands side are not the only Premier League team interested in Bade however, as Liverpool and Newcastle United have also kept a close eye on the player in recent months, but Villa have the opportunity to get ahead of them if they are keen on signing the centre-back, who is said to be close to leaving Sevilla.