Aston Villa are one of two top flight sides tracking an exciting Championship star this summer, it has emerged, with their scouts having been left impressed by the young defender.

Villa eye additions

Though financial fair play rules continue to hamstring Unai Emery's side until June 30th, they are expected to be busy afterwards. Having secured Champions League football via fourth place in the Premier League, the Midlands outfit are looking to strengthen in a bid to replicate their excellent season next time out.

Defence is an area that they will be looking to bolster, with Diego Carlos having been told he can leave the club and Calum Chambers unlikely to see much more action than he did in the most recent campaign. Meanwhile, there are question marks at right back, and Villa could turn to the Championship to solve them.

Villa tracking Sunderland starlet

Now, it has emerged that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Trai Hume, who excelled for Sunderland last campaign and has put himself firmly in the shop window for the summer. Hume only signed a new £3k per week deal last summer, which runs until 2027, but is wanted by clubs in the Premier League after shining in the Championship last season.

He started all but one of his side's 46 Championship games, impressing from right back and cementing his spot in the Northern Ireland set up, for whom he has now turned out on seven occasions.

Trai Hume in the championship 23/24 Appearances 46 Starts 45 Minutes missed 71 Goals + Assists 2 Yellow Cards 12

Hume drew major praise from teammate at club and international level Dan Ballard, who admitted his nation were "lucky to have" the youngster.

“He’s been brilliant for us. He came from nowhere last season; he wasn’t playing too much, got his chance and he really took it. I’ve played next to him for a year-and-a-half now. He’s a fantastic player, a real technician, someone who Northern Ireland are really lucky to have.

“I think he has a wonderful future. We know each other very, very well."

But they may not be teammates for much longer, with Football Insider revealing that both Aston Villa and Bournemouth are chasing a deal for the defender this summer. The Villans are on the hunt for a new right back amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of Matty Cash, and the report adds that their scouts have been impressed with Hume's performances.

The club have recent history in swooping for young second-tier players with high ceilings, having done so for Morgan Rogers in January in a deal that looks increasingly good business. Hume is reportedly valued at £8m and that could entice Villa into making a similar move for the young defender as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a season in the Champions League.

At just 22-years-old, he would certainly be a signing as much for the future as the present, and could end up proving a bargain if he can continue his impressive rise through the ranks.