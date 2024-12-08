Looking to rediscover their best form under Unai Emery, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a Champions League midfielder worth up to £37m in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

Amid a difficult run of form in which they went eight games without victory, the last week has been incredibly important for Aston Villa, who followed up a 3-1 defeat of Brentford in midweek with a narrow 1-0 win over relegation contenders Southampton.

With Jhon Duran back on the scoresheet at the perfect time, the Villans will now turn their attention towards European action against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with the January transfer window now under a month away, those in the Midlands may well be thinking about just how to take Emery's side back up to the level needed for Champions League qualification in what would be the ultimate success.

Names such as former midfielder Douglas Luiz have already been mentioned in recent weeks, but it's a new target who could emerge to provide the Villans with a welcome boost.

According to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are now interested in signing Felix Nmecha, with Borussia Dortmund now open to offers in the region of €40-45m (£33-37m) in 2025.

However, the Midlands club aren't the only ones interested, as Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly eyeing moves to sign the ex-Manchester City academy star.

Signing Nmecha would certainly hand Aston Villa a boost in the middle of the park, creating quite the partnership alongside summer signing Amadou Onana. That said, it remains to be seen whether the Villans will splash out as much as £37m when either January or the summer transfer window arrives.

"Fast" Nmecha could partner Onana

Squad depth is key for any side competing in the Champions League and Premier League as Newcastle learned last season - and as Aston Villa are learning the hard way in the current campaign.

Emery's side have so far struggled to maintain success on multiple fronts, but adding a player of Nmecha's calibre would go a long way towards doing exactly that.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Felix Nmecha Amadou Onana Progressive carries 3 8 Progressive passes 41 23 Tackles won 13 15 Ball recoveries 40 36

Two players who have gone stride for stride so far this season and two who progress play in different ways, Nmecha and Onana could form the perfect balance at the heart of Emery's side.

It's also no surprise that the Dortmund midfielder has found himself at the centre of praise, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl saying (via the Bundesliga website): "Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically adept and physically strong player who will enhance our midfield both offensively and defensively with his profile."

Villa didn't hesitate to splash the cash on Onana last summer and should now do the same to complete their midfield with the addition of Nmecha.