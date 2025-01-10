Hoping to bridge the gap on the Premier League's top four, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a defender who previously enjoyed impressive success under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

With Jaden Philogene reportedly on his way to Ipswich Town in a deal worth £21m, Aston Villa may well find themselves in a position to welcome reinforcements of their own in the January transfer window. And that should only spark further rumours after the likes of Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens already threatened to steal the headlines this month.

Malen's potential arrival is particularly one to look out for as the Villans seek a greater goalscoring threat alongside Ollie Watkins even after Leon Bailey finally broke his season-long drought against Leicester City last time out.

As things stand, Emery's side sit eighth in the Premier League and four frustrating points adrift of the Champions League places in a campaign full of inconsistency thus far. Now, as Emery seeks repeated success, he could reportedly welcome a familiar face to Villa Park.

According to Relevo, Aston Villa are now plotting a move to sign Juan Foyth, who previously thrived under Emery at Villarreal. The versatile right-back and the Spaniard even won the Europa League together when the Yellow Submarine defeated Manchester United on penalties at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Foyth is also well aware of the quality needed to compete in the Premier League, having broken into the Tottenham Hotspur squad as a young player before discovering his best form with a move away to La Liga. Able to play as a right-back and as a centre-back, the Argentine defender would instantly offer key versatility in the Midlands.

"Superb" Foyth has earned Premier League return

Since leaving Spurs in 2021, Foyth has joined the list of former Lilywhites to have secured silverware before the North London club. The Argentina international has pushed on since being shown the exit door and become a reliable option for Villarreal, and may well get a second chance in the Premier League by reuniting with Emery this month.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has been among those to have praised Foyth during his time in Spain, dubbing his performances against Real Madrid "superb" in 2021 and mentioning Spurs' likely regret.

That regret would quickly become more apparent than ever if Foyth arrived in the Midlands to push Aston Villa back into the Premier League's top four to leave a struggling Spurs side in their wake.

The defender is certainly one to watch, especially if Emery pushes for a reunion before the end of the January transfer window.