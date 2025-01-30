With less than a week remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Aston Villa are now reportedly plotting a shock hijack to sign an alternative option to the heavily linked Axel Disasi.

Aston Villa transfer news

For some time, it looked as though Loic Bade would be Aston Villa's man before those in the Midlands failed to match Sevilla's valuation. Now, it's Chelsea's Disasi who's threatening to steal the headlines. After falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, the Frenchman has reportedly agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and left them to thrash out a deal with Chelsea.

He would instantly replace Diego Carlos, who swapped the Midlands for Turkey and Fenerbahce earlier this month. Following his exit and Tyrone Mings' recent injury, Aston Villa's need for another central defender has become increasingly desperate.

That's not to say Unai Emery hasn't set his sights on other improvements though, with the manager now personally requesting that Aston Villa make their move to sign Chelsea's Joao Felix if he is available before Monday's deadline. The Portugal international could yet be part of a double Villa raid on Stamford Bridge this month.

If the Midlands club fail to secure Disasi's signature, meanwhile, then they could look to upset rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa are now plotting a move to sign Kevin Danso, who has already agreed personal terms with those at Molineux.

However, given that Wolves are yet to meet RC Lens' €30m (£25m), the door has been left ajar for Aston Villa to swoop in ahead of their rivals if they fail in their pursuit of Disasi this week.

It would certainly steal the headlines and it would, of course, solve Villa's centre-back problem. Whether they are forced to turn their attention towards the Wolves target remains to be seen though.

"Physical" Danso is a solid Disasi alternative

Aston Villa, one way or another, look like a side destined to welcome a central defender this month and if that centre-back proves to be Danso then the Villans should have no complaints. Still just 26 years old and at the peak of his powers, the Lens star was described as an "excellent progressor" and "physical defender" by analyst Ben Mattinson last summer.

Getting one over on rivals Wolves would also be an added bonus in what could be a final week full of drama for Aston Villa in the January transfer window.