Aston Villa are plotting a shock transfer swoop for a “highly regarded” defender, according to a new report. The Villans have been very busy in the last few transfer windows, and it appears as though they could be active once again when January arrives, as Unai Emery tries to compete in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Aston Villa transfer news

Emery’s side is currently in a rough patch of form, as they’ve lost their last four games in all competitions, form that has seen them lose ground in the Premier League. Villa will be looking to get back to winning ways after the international break, but this run may have also opened their eyes to what they need to strengthen when January comes.

Villa have always been busy in transfer markets under Emery, and that may not be changing anytime soon, as the Midlands side are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea. The midfielder has been with the Blues since the summer, but it has been a frustrating time as he’s struggled for game time, and that has put his future in doubt heading into the New Year.

As well as Dewsbury-Hall, Villa are reportedly prepared to meet the demands of striker Jonathan David. The 24-year-old looks set to leave Lille at the end of the campaign as a free agent, and Villa are among the host of teams interested in signing him. The transfer talk doesn’t stop there for the Villans either, as they also have their eye on a very promising young defender.

Aston Villa plotting swoop for Man Utd gem

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Amass. The 17-year-old left-back came through the academy at Watford but was picked up by the Red Devils in 2023 after putting in some very impressive displays.

Amass, who is described as being “highly regarded” in this report, played for United’s under-18s last season but has now been promoted to the club’s under-21s. The left-back has yet to make an appearance in the first team, but he has been named in several matchday squads and appeared heavily in their pre-season tour of the USA in the summer.

This report states that Villa are long-term admirers of Amass, as they tried to sign the player from Watford before United did. They have kept an eye on Amass’ development, as he’s tipped for a very bright future.

Harry Amass' Man Utd under-18 stats Apps 17 Goals 1 Assists 3

The teenager is said to be on the cusp of breaking into the first team but has yet to play for United despite injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. And while the Red Devils apparently want to keep him, the fact they are in the market for a new left-back could open the door for Villa to swoop in to try and hijack him.

Amass is under contract at United until 2027, and any interest from Villa or elsewhere would not be welcomed by the Red Devils, but Villa are keeping an eye on his situation.