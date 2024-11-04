Aston Villa are among the clubs who are interested in signing a “talented” youngster who has been impressing in La Liga, according to a new report.

The Villans have had a disappointing few days, as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week and then suffered a 4-1 hammering away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Unai Emery will be hoping his side find their form once again as they face two tough games before the international break.

Aston Villa transfer news

Football is now starting to enter its busiest and most crucial period as the winter calendar kicks in, and while that will be Villa’s full focus, they also appear to have their eyes on potential business for January.

La Liga is a league Emery knows well, and he is seemingly keen on adding some players from Spain's top flight to his Villa squad. It was reported last week that Villa are interested in signing Getafe’s Christantus Uche, a midfielder who has been putting in some impressive performances to catch the eye of a few Premier League teams.

Monchi and NSWE also have their eye on another La Liga rising star, as Sevilla defender Loic Bade is also a player of interest to Villa. The club is looking to strengthen their options in defence, and they see Bade as an opportunity to do just that. But he is not the only Sevilla player on the radar.

Aston Villa plotting swoop for Sevilla's 19 year-old sensation

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa have a strong interest in signing Sevilla player Stanis Idumbo. However, Villa are not the only Premier League team to be interested, as Sean Dyche’s Everton are also keen on the 19-year-old.

Idumbo, who has been described as being "talented", joined the La Liga side during the last summer transfer window from Ajax. He started his football career in Club Brugge’s youth academy before moving to KAA Gent’s youth team. In 2021, he then joined Ajax’s under-17s and worked his way up to their under-21s in 2024.

This report states that scouts from Villa as well as Everton and Brighton have watched Idumbo live in action, most recently against Barcelona, and they were left impressed by what they saw. The Belgium under-21 star, who is sponsored by Nike, has only just broken through into the Sevilla first team but has been considered an exciting prospect during his time at Club Brugge and Ajax.

Stanis Idumbo's Sevilla stats Apps 5 Goals 1 Assists 0

Sevilla are not looking to sell the attacking midfielder, which could mean that if Villa are keen on landing the player they may have to pay “big money". Emery’s side do face strong opposition in the form of Borussia Dortmund and Benfica too, as well as suitors from the Premier League.