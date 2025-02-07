Amid all of their success on the transfer front in the January window, Aston Villa did miss out on one particular midfield target who they've already reportedly set their sights on ahead of the summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

In pursuit of the Premier League's top four, Aston Villa were in no mood to waste any time during the winter window. Showing the door to Diego Carlos and selling Jhon Duran for a much-needed hefty fee, the Midlands club instantly turned their attention towards welcoming Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Crucially, there is still plenty left to spend in the summer from that Duran deal which should ease Villa's profit and sustainability concerns and allow them to reinforce Unai Emery's squad on a permanent basis.

As for right now, Rashford, Disasi and Asensio don't exactly represent poor business - particularly on loan. Rashford, especially, is one to watch.

After being cast aside by Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, the forward desperately needed a move and got just that in the dying embers. Now, it's Villa who could benefit from getting him back to his best to hand themselves one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League.

Looking ahead to the summer, meanwhile, those in the Midlands could look to spend their Duran money. According to The Boot Room, Aston Villa are now plotting a summer move to sign Alex Baena from Villarreal, having already spoken to the midfielder in the January transfer window before failing to reach an agreement with his club.

The 23-year-old would undoubtedly provide Emery with the long-term solution that a loan move for Rashford won't provide at this stage. Given that Villa have already spoken to the Spaniard once, they will hope that it's second time the charm when the summer arrives.

"Revelation" Baena is better than ever

Aston Villa's reported interest is certainly arriving at the perfect time for Baena, who has been in better form than ever in the current campaign. At just 23 years old, this may just be the start too, meaning that the Villans should act sooner rather than later to secure his signature and welcome a permanent solution on Emery's left-hand side.

Dubbed a "revelation" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in 2022, the Spaniard has only improved even further since then - scoring five goals and assisting another five in 20 La Liga games so far this season.

As Baena has thrived, Emery has experimented with a number of players on the left-hand side of his sytem with all failing to hit the same heights whether it's been Jacob Ramsey or the likes of John McGinn. And although Rashford may momentarily solve that issue, Baena should be Villa's long-term target.