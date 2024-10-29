Aston Villa are interested in signing a "fantastic" Spanish midfielder who knows manager Unai Emery very well, according to a new report. It has been another impressive start to a campaign for the Villans, as they have taken 18 points from a possible 27 in the league and sit top of the Champions League table after winning all three games. But they still have their eyes on future transfers.

Related Aston Villa thought they had their next Grealish, then he left for nothing The Aston Villa academy starlet once appeared to be the next Jack Grealish in the making.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands side were very active during the summer, but, as most teams do, they already have their plans lined up for future business as they look to keep growing and growing as a club.

It was reported last week that Monchi had sent Villa scouts to watch defender Nathan Zeze, as they plan to make a move for the player in 2025. The Frenchman has emerged on the radar of a few clubs around Europe, with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in his services. Zeze is only 19, and it would be a statement of intent if they could beat some of Europe’s big sides to secure the Nantes' centre-back's signature.

As well as looking at Zeze, Villa are also interested in Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz, and they are planning to make their move in the January transfer window. There are several clubs looking to sign the Turkish international, but Emery’s side are the most interested as of right now.

The transfer news doesn’t stop there for Villa fans, as they continue to have their eye on a player they have been linked with before, and he is someone that Emery knows very well.

Aston Villa plotting transfer swoop for £50m star

According to Caught Offside, Aston Villa are interested in signing Villarreal winger/midfielder Alex Baena. However, Villa face two obstacles, as the deal will not be cheap to complete, and they also face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Villa, along with the Magpies, have had scouts in place to watch Baena in recent La Liga games, and they have both been left impressed by the player’s performance. Baena, who has a 60 million euros release clause (£50m), is said to be open to the idea of moving to the Premier League.

Furthermore, the Villarreal man, who has been described as being "fantastic player" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is keen on working under Emery again, as the pair worked together at Villarreal. The 23-year-old came through the academy at the Spanish side, and after his loan spell at Girona in the 2021/22 season, Baena has become an important player for the Yellow Submarine.

Alex Baena's Villarreal stats Apps 125 Goals 20 Assists 35

The report states that Baena wanting to work with Emery again could give Villa the edge over Newcastle in this transfer race, but both options are tempting for the player, as Villa continue to rise up the Premier League and perform in Europe, while Newcastle continue to push for a place in Europe’s big league. Villa were also reported to be keeping an eye on Baena back in September.