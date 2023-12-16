Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Bosnian side Zrinjski on Thursday evening in their final Europa Conference League group stage match allowed them to secure top spot in the group.

The result ensured they would miss the knockout round playoffs which take place in February and progress straight to the round of 16, thus enjoying an extended break from European football.

This will give Unai Emery the chance to devote his energy to maintaining the wonderful Premier League form that they have displayed over the previous few months.

With ties coming up against Brentford, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Burnley before 2024, the Spaniard will surely be aiming for 12 points from 12 and this could transform the Midlands side from top four hopefuls to title challengers.

With the tie against the Bees coming just three days after another energy-sapping continental match, Emery could well rotate his squad and we at Football FanCast predict what his starting XI will be…

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

The Argentinian was given a rest against the Bosnian outfit on Thursday as youngster Filip Marschall was making his first start of the campaign.

Martinez has missed the previous two European ties, but against Manchester City and Arsenal in his last two league outings, he has kept two clean sheets and another one against the Bees on Sunday would go a long way to securing another important three points.

2 RB – Matty Cash

Matty Cash was solid against Zrinkjski in midweek, but he was withdrawn after 69 minutes and replaced by Calum Chambers and this was perhaps in order to manage his game.

He should be unleashed against Brentford and in the top flight this term, the right-back has registered two goals and an assist, showcasing his attacking skills in the process.

3 CB – Pau Torres

Prior to their final group stage tie, Torres had played just one minute of Conference League football, and it looked as though Clement Lenglet would once again come into the starting XI.

The 26-year-old was given his first start of the group stage, however, and he recorded a pass success rate of 91% while winning 100% of his aerial duels.

He will retain his place against Brentford and the former La Liga star is becoming one of the finest players at the club.

4 CB – Diego Carlos

Ezri Konsa was given the nod in midweek, but the Brazilian will likely return to the starting XI for the away tie on the weekend.

Carlos has started the previous four Premier League matches for Villa and the club have conceded just three goals in that time.

Alongside Torres, the former Sevilla defender can keep Brentford at bay this weekend and help the club secure another league win.

5 LB – Alex Moreno

With Lucas Digne suspended for the clash against Brentford, it looked as though Alex Moreno would be rested in midweek in preparation for the tie this weekend, but Emery unleashed him from the start on Thursday evening.

He netted the winner in the previous European clash but didn’t have quite the same impact against Zrinjski, and he will need to improve against Thomas Frank’s men on Sunday afternoon.

6 RM – Moussa Diaby

The French winger made his first start since the previous European clash against Legia Warsaw in November and was deployed out on the right wing.

He succeeded with 50% of his attempted dribbles and had a 97% pass success during his spell on the pitch, and although he didn’t score or grab an assist, his performance indicates that he deserves a first league start since the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

7 CM – John McGinn

The Scot has often found himself performing on the left of the midfield this season, but with Douglas Luiz suspended this weekend, Emery may well move him back into a more central role.

McGinn has started all but two of Villa’s 25 games so far during 2023/24 and has established himself as an integral part of Emery’s side.

He assisted Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal against the Bosnian side on Thursday evening, and he could cause plenty of damage from a central role against the Bees.

8 CM – Boubacar Kamara

Another player who was given a rest for the continental clash and this ensures he will be raring to come tomorrow afternoon.

Kamara has firmly established himself as one of Emery’s standout performers and the only match he has missed in the top flight this season was against Bournemouth and that was due to a suspension.

The 24-year-old will slot in alongside McGinn for the trip to London, and he will be hoping for another excellent showing.

9 LM – Nicolo Zaniolo

The Italian has endured a tough start to life in the Midlands as he failed to score and grab an assist during his first 17 matches for the club.

That run came to an end against Zrinjski as he slotted home the opener and while the match finished 1-1, the goal will surely have given him plenty of confidence to chip in with a few more goal contributions between now and the end of the year.

10 AM – Youri Tielemans

While the Belgian is typically a central midfielder, Emery has utilised his skills slightly further forward during the wins over City and Gunners and this is a tactic he will be keen on using again tomorrow.

He even grabbed an assist against the current Premier League champions and Emery will be hoping he can replicate that performance when they face Brentford on Sunday.

11 ST – Ollie Watkins

The Englishman was given a much-needed rest during the recent European tie and this will make him hungry for goals tomorrow.

Jhon Duran stood in for him on Thursday and he had two shots on target along with succeeding with one dribble attempt, but he will make way for Watkins to come back into the starting XI.

The £130k-per-week striker was dubbed “unstoppable” by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher last season and having netted 13 goals and chipped in with eight assists during the current season, he will strike fear into his former team on Sunday afternoon, without a shadow of a doubt.

Aston Villa’s predicted starting XI vs Brentford in full (4-4-1-1) – GK – Emiliano Martinez; RB – Matty Cash, CB – Pau Torres, CB – Diego Carlos, LB – Alex Moreno; RM – Moussa Diaby, CM – John McGinn, CM – Boubacar Kamara, LM – Nicolo Zaniolo; AM – Youri Tielemans; ST – Ollie Watkins