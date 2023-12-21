Aston Villa secured a wonderful comeback win against Brentford on the weekend to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six games after they last suffered a loss against Nottingham Forest at the beginning of November.

Unai Emery’s men have also secured qualification to the Europa Conference League knockout stages and this season could certainly be one to remember if they manage to maintain this current form.

With continental football over until March, the Spaniard will now be focusing on the top flight and if the Midlands side defeat Sheffield United on Friday evening, they will jump to top spot in the table.

If Liverpool and Arsenal draw on the 23rd, Villa will be top at Christmas for the first time since 1998, yet even being in the top four is an incredible achievement.

The Blades are bottom of the table and this could suggest Emery makes a few changes to his starting XI from the tie against Brentford.

What team the former Arsenal boss will pick tomorrow evening...

1 GK – Emiliano Martínez

No surprise to see the Argentinian continue to start in the Premier League as he has missed just one match in the top flight this campaign.

He will be looking for only his fifth clean sheet against Sheffield Utd, however, and this could go a long way to securing three points.

2 CB – Ezri Konsa

Emery deployed a 3-5-2 formation against the Bees, and it did the trick during their 2-1 victory, and he will use this tactic again.

Konsa has featured in 25 matches this season, and he is becoming a key part of Emery’s side as they chase glory.

3 CB – Diego Carlos

The Brazilian has recovered from a tough debut season in the Midlands to playing a major role in Villa’s resurgence under Emery.

He made just three appearances last term due to suffering a serious injury in August 2022, but has regained fitness and has made eight league starts thus far.

4 CB – Pau Torres

The Spaniard retains his place from the weekend victory, and it means Emery will keep the back three as it was ahead of the tie against the Blades.

Signed from Villarreal in the summer, Torres has started every single Premier League game after coming on for the injured Tyrone Mings during the first game of the season against Newcastle United and has turned into one of the best signings of the summer.

5 RM – Leon Bailey

Matty Cash didn’t enjoy the best of games against the Bees as he was forced into a more advanced role. The defender missed a big chance, succeeded with just one dribble and won just two ground duels, and he should well be dropped for the game tomorrow.

Bailey will replace him and the former Bayer Leverkusen winger has been in wonderful form this term. He has scored eight goals and grabbed eight assists in just 23 matches so far and his presence on the right could give Villa a greater attacking threat from the wing.

6 CM – John McGinn

The Scot was rested against Zrinjski but came on with 30 minutes remaining - notching an assist - and he will continue his streak of starting every single league tie this term on Friday evening.

With four goals and two assists in the Premier League, the 29-year-old offers an attacking threat from the midfield area and this could be crucial as the season goes on.

7 CM – Douglas Luiz

Boubacar Kamara is suspended for the Blades clash having picked up a red card on the weekend and this will mean Luiz returns to the starting XI following his own suspension.

The Brazilian has been in sensational form this term, registering ten goal contributions from the heart of the midfield and with interest coming from Arsenal regarding a potential January swoop, Emery has placed a £100m price tag on him.

Hailed as “outstanding” by writer Martin Laurence back in 2021, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and is a huge asset to Villa.

8 CM – Jacob Ramsey

The academy graduate keeps his place from the win over Brentford and this completes the central midfield trio for Villa.

The 22-year-old has suffered a stop-start first few months of the season due to injury issues and has made only one league start during 2023/24, but this will change tomorrow evening against the Blades.

He is scoreless since netting against Brighton back in September, but a clash against the bottom club in the league presents a wonderful opportunity for the youngster.

9 LM – Alex Moreno

Like Ramsey, Moreno has also suffered his own injury issues and made his first appearance of the season against Legia Warsaw at the end of November, and he even scored the winner.

Operating in a more advanced role against Brentford, the left-back managed to get on the scoresheet once again, and he will retain his place ahead of the clash against the Blades.

10 ST – Moussa Diaby

The Frenchman has tended to be deployed in a more central role during his league appearances this term and while he hasn’t quite lived up to the vast expectations upon his arrival in the summer, the 24-year-old has still scored four times and grabbed five assists.

Emery will likely continue to persevere with him in an advanced role, and he will partner Ollie Watkins against Chris Wilder's side.

11 ST – Ollie Watkins

The Englishman has been on fire this season under Emery, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet in the process.

Across 24 matches in all competitions, Watkins has struck 14 times while displaying his selfless side too by registering eight assists, and he will be vital over the coming weeks.

The former Brentford man will be looking to score one or two against the Blades tomorrow evening, and it will set him up nicely for the next few matches.

Aston Villa’s predicted lineup vs Sheffield Utd: GK – Martinez; CB – Konsa, CB – Carlos, CB – Torres; RM – Bailey, CM – McGinn, CM – Luiz, CM – Ramsey, LM – Moreno; ST – Diaby, ST - Watkins