Aston Villa take on Fulham at Villa Park on Tuesday night, with Unai Emery's side hoping to earn another three points in their push for European football.

How does the Premier League table look ahead of Aston Villa vs Fulham?

The Villans' winning run came to an end in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford, but they remain just eight points off Newcastle United in third, with six points remaining.

It would be a big ask for the Midlands outfit to secure a top-four spot, especially given their less-than-impressive start to the season under Steven Gerrard, but a European finish is certainly on the cards.

Fulham also harbour hopes of a top-eight finish under Marco Silva and boast consecutive wins in the Premier League, which should make this evening's game an exciting spectacle.

How could Aston Villa line up against Fulham?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Emery to line his side up tonight, with three changes from the side that started against Brentford last time out.

(4-2-3-1) - Olsen; Chambers, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.

Emiliano Martinez was forced off at half-time in the draw with Brentford due to a stomach bug, which suggests that Robin Olsen could be forced to deputise in between the sticks against Fulham this evening.

There is one change at right-back, as Ashley Young is rested after starting a lot of games recently in the absence of Matty Cash, with Calum Chambers replacing him in the defence.

Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings continue their partnership at centre-back, although summer signing Diego Carlos will surely be itching for a start having returned from his long-term injury recently, while Alex Moreno continues at left-back.

There is one change in the midfield, as Leander Dendoncker drops out with John McGinn moving into a more familiar central midfield position alongside Douglas Luiz, to give the Villans more of an attacking look ahead of a must-win game at Villa Park.

This allows Bertrand Traore to come into the side on the right wing after two impressive cameos from the bench in recent weeks, with the Burkina Faso international, who was dubbed "marvellous" by former manager Dean Smith, notching important goals against Nottingham Forest and Leicester.

Jacob Ramsey will be looking to continue his fine recent performances on the left wing, with Emiliano Buendia playing through the centre at Villa Park in support of the in-form Ollie Watkins in the attack.