Aston Villa are reportedly in "advanced talks" with Liverpool's soon-to-be-out-of-contract midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Is Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving Liverpool?

The 29-year-old has spent six up-and-down years at Anfield, winning almost all there is to win in the game, including the Champions League, but also struggling to consistently be a key man.

A serious knee injury back in 2018 arguably took Oxlade-Chamberlain down in his prime, and while he still contributed positively to Liverpool overall - he scored 18 goals and registered 15 assists in 146 appearances - it has become increasingly clear that his future lies away from the club.

The £120,000-a-week former Arsenal man is out of contract with the Reds at the end of this month, and with no extension coming his way, he will then be able to join a new club on a free transfer from July onwards.

With Villa looking to make numerous key reinforcements during the summer transfer window, a fresh report suggests that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a primary target.

Are Villa eyeing move for Oxlade-Chamberlain?

According to Football Insider, the Villans are in "advanced talks" with the Englishman over a summer move to Villa Park, with the club working on a deal to bring him in, having already locked up Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free.

Villa are believed to see Oxlade-Chamberlain as a "key target who is proven in the Premier League and capable of slotting straight into their team", while Unai Emery admires his "versatility, dynamism and ability to create and score goals".

The 35-cap and seven-goal England international could be a really shrewd signing by the Villans this summer, coming in as someone with a wealth of experience at the top level, and who can thrive in various positions, from central midfield to out wide.

Granted, his injury problems down the years are far from ideal, so Emery would have to accept that he is a risky signing, but the free element of the deal would make it less of an issue, should he spend too much time on the treatment table.

When fully fit and in-form, Oxlade-Chamberlain can be a real handful, with Jurgen Klopp once describing him as "spectacular", and he could bolster Villa's squad great with his versatility, especially at a time when they are preparing to play in the Premier League, UEFA Europa Conference League, FA Cup and EFL Cup next season.