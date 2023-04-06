Aston Villa are eyeing a summer move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who could be available on a free transfer this summer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Will Alfredo Morelos leave Rangers in the summer?

Former Rangers man Neil Murray is adamant that Morelos will be on the move this summer, telling PLZ: "I think that it's an absolute guarantee that he won't sign again for Rangers. He will be finding a new club somewhere.” (via Daily Record)

The Colombian's £33k-per-week deal is set to expire in May, but despite Murray's comments, there is seemingly still a chance he could remain at Ibrox, as it has been reported he would be happy to stay, due to his love for the club, but time is running out.

Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor were said to be exploring the opportunity to sign the forward back in February, and he is now attracting the interest of a whole host of Premier League clubs, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Crystal Palace's interest appears to be the most advanced at this point, with the Eagles ready to make an offer for the former HJK Helsinki man, however, they are not the only English side in the mix.

The likes of Villa, Everton and Wolves also hold an interest in the 26-year-old, and signing him is deemed a relatively low-risk move, given that he will be available on a free transfer.

Would Alfredo Morelos be a good signing for Aston Villa?

The centre-forward has reached double figures for goals in the Scottish Premiership in each of his last five seasons, and he is on track to do so again this term, weighing in with nine goals up to this point, also bagging six assists.

During his time north of the border, the Cerete-born marksman has emerged as one of the Scottish Premiership's top players, with journalist Andrew Dickson calling him "terrific" and lauding him for "bullying entire defences on a regular basis."

His performances in Scotland do not necessarily mean Morelos would be a guaranteed success in the Premier League, but he has proven himself as a regular goalscorer at Rangers and has earned the opportunity to move to a club like Villa.

The fact that the Rangers striker is available on a free transfer makes this deal all the more worthwhile, and Unai Emery should continue to monitor his availability between now and the summer.