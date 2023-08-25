Aston Villa have been in the conversation to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati and it looks as though a move could still happen, following a new update.

How old is Ansu Fati?

The Spaniard is still only 20 years of age, having burst onto the scene as a hugely exciting teenager - one with a potentially massive future ahead of him at Barca. Instead, his rise has been stunted a little in recent times, with a lack of playing time coming his way due to a number of injuries.

It has become clear that Xavi doesn't see Fati as a key part of his plans moving forward, considering he only started 12 games in La Liga last season. Admittedly, he did come on as a substitute on 24 occasions in the competition, but it is difficult to see his squad status changing in the near future, with a place on the bench coming his way in the opening two league games of 2023/24, too.

For that reason, Fati could depart the Camp Nou this summer after winning the league title last season, even though his current deal doesn't expire until 2027, meaning a hefty bid would be required to prise him away.

Villa have been mentioned as potential suitors for Fati earlier in the window, with numerous clubs in the conversation to snap him up, including other Premier League sides. Tottenham are one of them, and it looks as though a late move to England isn't out of the question, ahead of deadline day next Friday.

Will Aston Villa sign Ansu Fati?

According to journalist El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez Haya [via Sport Witness], both the Villans and Spurs are interested in sealing a move for Fati in the coming days. His agent Jorge Mendes is offering him to the Premier League, with his valuation currently at €50m (£42.8m).

There is no mention of a bid actually being submitted for the Barca forward, but it looks like something that could potentially develop quickly before the transfer window closes.

There is no question that Fati's stock has fallen a little of late, considering how highly he was rated when he first emerged as a huge talent, which is shown by his Transfermarkt valuation falling, but he could still be such an exciting signing for Villa.

If Unai Emery believes he can get the best out of him, the youngster could flourish at Villa Park, providing the team with an extra attacking spark out wide, not to mention an incredibly high long-term ceiling.

Granted, things are threatening to peter out for Fati, on £200,000-a-week, at Barca, but he could be reinvigorated by being a star man elsewhere, and that's exactly what he could be at Villa, raising the level of those around him. Xavi has described him as "extraordinary" in the past, showing that he rates him highly, and a fresh challenge could do him the world of good.

He has scored 29 goals and chipped in with 10 assists for Barcelona in 111 appearances, which is a respectable return for such a young player, and Villa may look to take a punt on him.