Aston Villa have held talks over a potential deal for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to a recent report from 90min.

Is Aymeric Laporte leaving Man City?

Laporte only received very limited game time in the Premier League last season, making a total of 12 appearances, and he is now being linked with a move elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as potential suitors.

The Spaniard has reportedly told his agents to find him a new club in the upcoming window, with Man City willing to listen to offers, however they would prefer to sell him abroad, rather than to a Premier League rival.

A more recent report details that the defender is unlikely to remain in England, with City unwilling to strengthen their rivals, however that has not stopped Villa from trying their luck.

According to a report from 90min, the Villans have held talks over a potential deal for the 29-year-old, as he wants to leave in the summer to get more minutes, having fallen behind the likes of John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the pecking order.

The centre-back could be allowed to leave for £40m, however Villa are not the only Premier League club interested, with Tottenham still eyeing a deal, having finally appointed Ange Postecoglou. Should he miss out on the Man City ace, Unai Emery may also look to reunite with Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Will Aston Villa sign Laporte?

Given that Man City seem unwilling to strengthen any fellow Premier League sides, it seems unlikely that Villa will be able to win the race for the £120k-per-week defender, however he could be an excellent addition to Emery's squad.

Although his game time has been limited this season, the former Athletic Bilbao man has previously demonstrated that he is a top defender at Premier League level, averaging a 7.12 Sofascore match rating in the top flight last term, higher than any Villa defender.

Whenever he has been given the opportunity this season, the Spain international has proven that he is still very much up to the task, averaging the joint-highest amount of aerials won, and the third-best pass-completion rate in the entire squad.

Hailed as "fantastic" by members of the media, Laporte still has a lot left to offer at the top level, and he could be the perfect signing for Villa as they embark on a maiden Europa Conference League campaign next season.