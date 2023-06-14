Aston Villa are interested in completing the signing of Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte this summer, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Is Laporte set to leave Man City?

City are still celebrating their impressive treble triumph in 2022/23, having beaten Inter Milan in last weekend's Champions League final. They also won both the Premier League and FA Cup during the season, cementing their place in the history of English football.

While many individuals have played enormous roles in City's success, whether it be Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland, one player who has had more of a bit-part job is Laporte.

The 29-year-old only started 11 of his side's league games throughout the campaign, and with the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones playing so well, it could be difficult for him to win his place back moving forward.

For that reason, the £120,000-a-week-earning Laporte could potentially move away this summer in order to be a regular starter, which is where Villa come into play, having been linked with him in the recent past.

Do Villa want to sign Laporte this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones claimed that Unai Emery is keen on acquiring Laporte's signature in the near future, although his exit is far from a given:

"There's definitely interest. There are a few options that Villa are looking at. Laporte is obviously potentially leaving Manchester City this summer, so that makes sense. Whether he would be willing to step down to Aston Villa remains to be seen."

Laporte, who was hailed as the "best in the world" back in 2020, would be a superb addition by Villa if they could get a deal over the line, with the Spain international someone who has won five Premier League titles with City, not to mention the Champions League now, among various other trophies.

Pep Guardiola has hailed the centre-back as "incredible" before and he could prove to be a step up from any other current Villa defender, for all the good form of someone like Tyrone Mings.

He would bring with him a winning mentality and so much quality in and out of possession, having enjoyed a 93.1% pass completion rate in the league in 2022/23, and averaged 2.5 clearances per game.

At 29, Laporte wouldn't represent the long-term future, which is a slight negative to the move, but the Villans should be able to get two or three years out of him at his top level, which could be ideal.