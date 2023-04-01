Aston Villa recorded an excellent victory over Chelsea this evening as Unai Emery’s side continued their impressive Premier League form, with this their fourth league win out of their previous five matches that has seen them vault up the table.

The Blues came into the match having looked like they had turned a corner under Graham Potter, yet the game couldn’t have gone any worse and the pressure will yet again be mounting for the Englishman.

Villa went into the break a goal to the good following a cheeky lob over Kepa Arrizabalaga from Ollie Watkins, and it marked his seventh goal in his previous nine matches.

A stunning John McGinn strike continued his fabulous week for club and country and there was no way back for Chelsea after that.

The Scot also contributed with one key pass, created a big chance, succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts and won eight ground duels, asserting his dominance in the Villa midfield during the tie, and he was integral to Emery’s men.

He wasn’t the only midfielder who shone however, with Jacob Ramsey also enjoying a splendid match.

How did Jacob Ramsey perform against Chelsea?

The 21-year-old showed maturity well beyond his years this evening as Villa secured yet another excellent win, and he looks like he could be the future of this team going forward.

The Englishman claimed an assist, made one key pass and won nine out of 14 ground duels along with chipping in with five tackles, two interceptions and two clearances in what was a stunning defensive effort too.

Presenter Dan Bardell praised Ramsey during the tie, saying: “Good half from #AVFC, perhaps a little lucky not to have conceded but with a better final decision could have also had more than the 1 goal.

“Some great interventions from Martinez and Konsa and Ramsey posing a big threat on the counter.”

Ramsey is coming into good form at precisely the right time, averaging a 7.6/10 Sofascore rating across his previous two league matches, and the £70k-per-week gem utilised his attacking qualities to great effect against the Blues.

The win pushes Villa level on points with Chelsea, which is quite remarkable considering just how much Potter spent in January trying to bolster results.

That didn’t work this evening and Emery will make the journey home to Birmingham in better spirits than Potter, that’s for sure, and he can thank the efforts of Ramsey for the win.