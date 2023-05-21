Aston Villa have tabled a contract offer to Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouana.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa have set their sights on a new central midfielder this summer, and they have reportedly made Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte their top transfer target, having recently entered talks to sign the 22-year-old, who has a £52m release clause in his contract.

Branco van den Boomen has also emerged as a target for the Villans, however there is interest in the Toulouse midfielder from across Europe, with the likes of Fenerbahce, Marseille and Galatasaray said to be mulling over offers.

Another option in midfield is Giovani Lo Celso, with the Tottenham Hotspur player "really appreciated" by Unai Emery, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the transfer guru also adds that there will be "big investments" made by Villa this summer.

Ceballos has been linked with a switch to Villa Park for quite some time, and he is said to have rejected the opportunity to sign for the club in January, however Emery is undeterred, and a new approach has been made.

According to journalist Aouna, the Villans have now tabled an offer to Ceballos, who is available at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his €60k (£52k) per-week contract with Real Madrid.

Emery is said to be pushing for the move, and the manager also wants to sign Marco Asensio, however the Spaniard has doubts about the move, and his priority is to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

Will Ceballos join Villa?

It is unsurprising that the central midfielder was uninterested in joining back in January, given that Villa were firmly rooted in mid-table at that point, however Emery has now transformed them into real contenders near the top end of the Premier League table.

Although they will be disappointed not to have held on at Anfield yesterday, a point means the Villans are in a good position to qualify for the Europa Conference League, should they beat Brighton on the final day of the season.

If Emery's side do manage to qualify for Europe, a move could be an attractive proposition for Ceballos, and he would be an excellent addition to the squad, having been hailed as "exceptional" by members of the media.

That praise came during the maestro's previous spell in the Premier League, with Arsenal, and he has since gone on to receive regular game time with Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he has impressed considerably due to his incredible passing, as well as his dribbling ability.