Philippe Coutinho’s pending Aston Villa exit could open the door for a late Villa Park arrival, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Who have Aston Villa signed?

NSWE and sporting director Monchi have been relatively busy so far this summer, bolstering Unai Emery’s first-team squad. Before deadline day, Villa had already secured the services of Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo, spending just under £80m.

In the final few hours of the window, Villa have also sealed and announced a deal to sign Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

However, the French defender may not be the only late signing in the Midlands, especially with Coutinho closing in on an exit. Fabrizio Romano shared an update in the early hours of deadline day regarding Coutinho and a move to Qatar, saying:

“Al Duhail are now closing in on Philippe Coutinho deal! Final details to be sorted later today with Aston Villa then here we go. Qatari side agreed personal terms with Coutinho one week ago, he didn’t listen to Betis/Besiktas. Details being ironed out.”

Jones was talking to Give Me Sport in a story shared in the last few hours regarding Coutinho’s exit and what that could mean for further arrivals. The reporter stated that a move away for the Brazilian would give Villa “some scope for them to consider one more exciting deal that fans have been craving”.

“Villa told Coutinho they would not be counting on him this season and that it would be best to seek a new challenge, so his representatives had to find something for him. He seemed a player destined for Saudi Arabia, given his profile, and opportunities were explored, but in the end, the move to Qatar became the priority.

“It should provide him with some relief, and more than that, from a Villa standpoint, this exit opens a new world for them to explore on deadline day. It means there is some scope for them to consider one more exciting deal that fans have been craving.”

What’s the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Reports have claimed that Emery wants to add more to his squad with Coutinho set to depart, and insists he and the recruitment team will work through the day, so there could well be late transfer activity. There could be more exits as well, with Keinan Davis due to sign for Serie A side Udinese and Jaden Philogene close to joining Championship side Hull City.

Therefore, another creative midfielder or attacker could be of interest to Villa, and one player who has been linked is Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe. The Gunners recently rejected an enquiry from Chelsea for the attacking midfielder, but Villa and Newcastle were both name-checked with an interest, so the Englishman could be one player to keep an eye on before the deadline.