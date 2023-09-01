An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their transfer plans as they attempt to seal a last-gasp deal before the summer transfer window slams shut...

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

According to Real Betis reporter Pepe Elias, Monchi has been in late talks with Barcelona over a deal to sign Morocco international Ez Abde before the deadline passes.

The journalist has claimed that Unai Emery is also trying to convince the player to accept a move to Villa Park, after his proposed move to Real Betis broke down.

This comes after Mundo Deportivo recently reported that the Villans and Bayer Leverkusen were both keen on the attacker and that the Spanish giants want a fee within the region of €30m (£26m) for the talented youngster.

How good is Ez Abde?

Aston Villa have already bolstered their squad with some superb additions that have helped them to enjoy a strong start to the season and they could now end the window with a bang by signing Abde as he is a player with huge potential.

Emery has brought in Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Clement Lenglet, Youri Tielemans, and Pau Torres so far and some of them have helped the team to win four of their first five competitive games of the campaign.

Abde could now supplement that by arriving as a player who would not have the expectation to make an immediate impact, as a 21-year-old prospect, but one who could be a star for the club further down the line.

U23 scout Antonio Mango once hailed him as a "majestic" creator who is "unpredictable" at the top end of the pitch and he showcased his ability to open up the opposition's defence on a regular basis during his time in Barcelona's B team.

Abde racked up seven assists, alongside three goals, in 21 appearances for the club's reserve side, which shows that he has the potential to consistently set up his teammates for chances in front of goal.

Jacob Ramsey (seven) was the only Villa player, in any position, who managed more than six Premier League assists for the club last season, and Abde could, therefore, be an excellent creative threat for Emery if he is able to translate that form over to the English top-flight.

The Barcelona magician also showcased his quality at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco over the summer with an outstanding three goals and three assists in just four appearances at the tournament.

Abde spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Osasuna in LaLiga and produced four goals and two assists in 19 starts for the Spanish side, which shows that there is still work to be done with him before the exciting gem is able to deliver the attacking consistency that he displayed for club and country at youth level.

However, at the age of 21, there is plenty of time left for him to develop and grow as a player and that is why he could be an excellent long-term addition to the Villa squad, with Football FanCast recently publishing an article explaining how he could develop into a Jack Grealish-esque figure.