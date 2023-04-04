Aston Villa have set their sights on Dean Henderson to replace Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Will Emiliano Martinez leave this summer?

Martinez is contracted until June 2027, meaning Villa are under no real obligation to sell the goalkeeper, but he has been linked with a move away from the club, even more so since openly being criticised by manager Unai Emery.

The Daily Mail reports the Villans will listen to offers for the 30-year-old this summer, with the player keen to play in the Champions League - although they are set to demand a high price for the World Cup winner.

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for the shot-stopper, though they are not the only Premier League club interested, with Manchester United also being named as potential suitors.

As per a report from Football Insider, Villa have set their sights on Man United goalkeeper Henderson as a new target, with the £100k-per-week Englishman accepting he has no future at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, having been unable to dislodge David De Gea as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils.

Not only are Premier League sides plotting moves for Martinez, but the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter and Juventus are also believed to be admirers in the wake of his World Cup success with Argentina in Qatar.

Would Dean Henderson be a good signing for Aston Villa?

The England international has missed a total of 12 games for Forest due to a thigh injury, however, when he has been fit enough to play, he has been a vital player for Steve Cooper's side.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the Man United youth product has averaged a 6.88 rating from Sofascore this season, the sixth-highest figure in the squad, most notably impressing in the remarkable 1-0 victory against Liverpool, in which he made six saves from inside the box.

Martinez is the more proven player at the top level, being lauded "world-class" for his performances at the World Cup. However, he will be 31 years old very early into next season, while Henderson is just 26.

Not only that, but receiving a huge fee for the Argentinian would allow Emery to invest into other areas of his squad, and Henderson would be a more than suitable replacement judging by his performances this season.