Aston Villa are ready to make a move for AC Milan's Divock Origi - and the striker would be keen on a return to the Premier League, according to a report.

Who could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Unai Emery's side have made great strides this season, now up to seventh in the Premier League table, however, the manager is still keen to strengthen his squad further in the summer transfer window, specifically in attacking areas.

Tammy Abraham has recently been linked with a sensational return to Villa Park, although he would not come cheap, as recent reports have indicated Roma could demand up to €55m (£48m) to sanction his departure.

The Villans have also expressed an interest in Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa, although West Ham United are said to be in pole position for his signature, while Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri has been named as another potential target.

As per a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), Villa are one of the clubs ready to knock on AC Milan's door to ask for information about Origi, who would be keen on a return to England should the right offer present itself.

The 27-year-old is deemed to have failed to live up to expectations at the San Siro, meaning he could be on the move in the next transfer window, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Galatasaray also interested.

Should Aston Villa sign Divock Origi?

The Belgian will be fondly remembered by Liverpool fans for his ability to produce in big moments, managing to score six goals in ten games against Everton in the Merseyside derby, and the second against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the forward as a "Liverpool legend" for his heroics, but he very much struggled to cement a regular place in the starting XI, making just seven Premier League appearances during his final season at Anfield.

The £87k-per-week marksman has also failed to adapt to life in the Serie A, scoring just two goals in 20 league games this season, which indicates that on these numbers, he would not be an upgrade on Villa's current first-choice striker, Ollie Watkins, who has 11 goals in all competitions.

As such, Abraham should continue to be Emery's main target in the summer transfer window, given his solid goal return with Roma, and a move for Origi should be avoided at all costs, despite his impressive performances in big matches for Liverpool.