Aston Villa are preparing to make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who may push to leave at the end of the season, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

Villa are in hot pursuit of a new striker, with it recently being reported they are chasing Lyon's Moussa Dembele, who is set to leave the French club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Unai Emery has expressed his desire for a new forward to play alongside Ollie Watkins, and the Villans are confident in their pursuit of Tammy Abraham, despite interest in the AS Roma marksman from across the continent.

Marcus Thuram is another striker available on a free transfer, with Villa said to be eyeing a summer move, although there will be stiff competition for his signature, with the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich also interested.

According to a report from Football Insider, Emery will also look at signing Vlahovic, and a move is in the works, with the Midlands club keeping a close eye on his availability.

Villa are ready to pounce for the 23-year-old, who could be allowed to leave the Serie A side at the end of the season if they fail to finish in the top four or win the Europa League, and the player himself may push for the move.

Although the Villans cannot offer the Serbian Champions League football, they are prepared to make him a lucrative contract offer, and make him the face of their project.

Should Aston Villa sign Dusan Vlahovic?

Signing a player of the £215k-per-week marksman's quality would be a statement of intent from Villa, given that he has been linked with a number of big European clubs, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Hailed as an "absolute monster" by members of the media, the Serbia international was the Serie A's second-highest scorer in the 2021-22 campaign, netting 24 goals, and he has recently rediscovered his form.

After a barren spell in front of goal, the Belgrade-born attacker has now weighed in with two goals in his last three league games, taking him to a respectable total of 10 so far this season.

Given that reports have indicated Vlahovic could cost €70m (£60m), it may be difficult for Villa to win the race for his signature, but if NSWE are truly willing to back Emery this summer, as has been reported, he would be a real statement signing.