Aston Villa arrived at Molineux on Sunday afternoon perhaps expecting a game full of goals.

Indeed, only a week ago they had dispatched Brighton 6-1, while the hosts have only kept one clean sheet this season.

We did get goals, but only one apiece as the Midlands rivals drew 1-1. It was a game dominated by stoppages as a grand total of 28 fouls were given away during the contest.

The fact the game went over the 100-minute mark, therefore, was probably not a surprise after Hwang Hee-chan and Pau Torres had found the net for their respective sides.

Who was Aston Villa's best player against Wolves?

A 1-1 game perhaps suggests that not many stood out for either side. That said, fresh from a hat-trick last week, a new contract and an England call up, Ollie Watkins was in the thick of the action again.

The striker may not have found the net but he did supply the assist for Torres' first Villa strike since signing from Villarreal in the summer.

Creating two chances, John McGinn also looked lively after a good week for him personally too, netting a late winner in the Europa Conference League to spare Villa's blushes.

Despite conceding, a centre-back pairing of Torres and Diego Carlos also looked dogged and organised in possession. Sadly, not everyone in claret and blue stood out.

Who was Aston Villa's worst player against Wolves?

As per Birmingham Mail's John Townley, Douglas Luiz was "the best player on the pitch in the first half" but it was his lapse of judgement that led to the opening goal of the game after giving the ball away cheaply.

That said, there was still plenty of time for Villa to recover, which they did not. Pedro Neto darted down the right-hand side, made it to the byline and then slid the ball cross for Hwang to fire home from close range.

Another that disappointed was new signing Nicolo Zaniolo. Having been brought into the contest with around an hour left, the stats will hardly paint him in a good light. His 14 touches were unsurprisingly less than goalkeeper Emi Martinez's 38, but that epitomised his rather anonymous display.

Unfortunately, he has found himself competing with Moussa Diaby for a spot in the side. On that evidence he will find it hard to dislodge the Frenchman who has looked at home in Villa colours so far, netting twice and assisting three in eight outings.

Zaniola, of course, has had less game time but he is yet to show the same potential after arriving as an exciting new signing.

The Italian has started three times in the Premier League this season, also appearing on three occasions from the bench, but is yet to register a goal involvement.

That never looked like happening against Wolves either, as he was a replacement for Diaby. The aforementioned Townley suggested that he 'struggled to get in the game and didn’t make much of an impact'. That was certainly reflected in the numbers.

The £60k-per-week attacker managed just three accurate passes while he was on the pitch, none of which created a chance, he didn't register a single dribble and had one shot, which was off target.

Blaming a substitute for a result would be harsh - indeed it wasn't his fault at all - but Villa supporters will be looking for Zaniolo to show a bit more quality now when he's given an opportunity. He was billed as a lively player but while Diaby continues to thrive, Unai Emery's fellow new signing cuts a frustrating figure.