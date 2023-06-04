Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is looking likely to stay put beyond the summer, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

How important has Martinez been to Villa?

The Villans hero has enjoyed arguably the most memorable season of his career to date, playing a starring role for both club and country. The £120,000-a-week 'keeper famously tasted 2022 World Cup glory with Argentina, performing plenty of penalty heroics and arguably his country's star player along with Lionel Messi, enhancing his reputation hugely in the process.

For Villa, Martinez made 27 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, playing his part in them qualifying for Europe after a huge resurgence under Unai Emery.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from Villa Park during the summer transfer window, however, with plenty of interest in his services. Granted, his current deal doesn't expire until 2027, but a move to an even bigger club could potentially appeal if an offer arrives.

Is Martinez likely to stay this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones provided an update on Martinez's future, admitting that it is still up in the air, but that the idea of him staying put is far from out of the question:

"I think obviously the Jose Sa one will depend on what happens with Emi Martínez. I keep hearing there is potential for Martínez to go if a big enough offer lands, but whenever Martínez talks at the moment, I kind of get the feeling that he's not going anywhere. "So a tricky one but if they did lose Martínez, then yes, Sá would be an interesting one to turn to."

This would be a massive boost for Villa, with Martinez one of the most important players at the club these days, having now racked up 112 apparances since arriving from Arsenal back in 2020. He has been lauded as "world-class" by Gary Neville in the recent past, as well as "unbelievable" and "one of the best goalkeepers in the world" by teammate Matty Cash.

The fact that Emery's men have qualified for Europe could certainly sway the Argentine's thought process, and the fact that the club is thriving so much under the current manager, and the hope is that he continues to be a vital performer for many years to come for Villa.

Should he move on, which would clearly be a blow, it is then essential that the money is used wisely to bring in the best possible replacement.