Aston Villa remain interested in making a move for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres this summer, according to a new transfer update.

How old is Ferran Torres?

The Spaniard, who is still only 23 years of age, made the move to join Barca from Manchester City last summer, following an underwhelming spell in the Premier League. While he showed glimpses of his quality in a City shirt, he was still young and maturing at the time, with Pep Guardiola willing to sanction a move away.

At his current club, Torres has again struggled a little to be an absolute key man, only starting 14 La Liga games out of a possible 38 last season. Four goals and two assists came his way, but while he would have hoped to enjoy a little more influence, he still ended the campaign as a league champion.

It remains to be seen what the attacker's future holds at Barca, with competition for places extremely strong, and a move away from the Camp Nou hasn't been ruled out. In fact, Villa have been linked with snapping him up during the current transfer window, as they look for another marquee signing to join the likes of Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans at the club.

It is a rumour that still isn't going away, as the Villans look to continue what has already been a hugely exciting summer in the transfer market.

Could Aston Villa sign Ferran Torres?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Villa are still pushing to sign Torres before the window comes to an end, but are admittedly finding it hard to match Barca's asking price for him.

Much could also depend on what happens with Ousmane Dembele at the La Liga champions, with the report explaining that him staying put would then allow Barca to sell some of their other attacking players.

Villa are reportedly willing to improve their offer for Torres, however, once again highlighting their level of ambition this summer, so they aren't going to give up without a fight.

By the sounds of it, a transfer does look unlikely, as things stand, but it is great to see such ambition on show at Villa Park, as they look to kick on after a brilliant 2022/23 season.

Granted, Torres hasn't exactly set the world alight at either City or Barca, but he remains a young player with so much potential, having been hailed as "world-class" by Xavi as recently as last year. To receive such praise from a true legend of the game says so much about his quality.

The former Valencia man has already scored 15 goals in 35 caps for Spain, too, showing what a force he has been on the international stage, and he could be an absolute superstar for Villa, coming in as a high-profile arrival and potentially thriving as the main man in attack, rather than simply being a cog in the machine.

If Torres came in, the Villans could genuinely start thinking about a top-six finish in 2023/24, if they aren't already, in what is an exciting time at the club. Former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has even called a possible move for Torres a "statement" signing.